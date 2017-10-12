O&G Industries Masonry Division Announces the Retirement of Dedicated Employee

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Barbara Walton Retires After Nearly a Quarter Century of Service with O&G Industries Masonry Division

Barbara Walton, Sales Representative in our Stamford showroom retired September 29th after 23 years of service. She was was involved in the development and selection of materials for the first showroom in our Bridgeport location and the renovations and updates in the Stamford showroom. Barbara will be missed by her loyal customers, colleagues and executives with O&G. Best wishes Barbara!

ABOUT O&G INDUSTRIES MASONRY DIVISION

Since its inception in 1923, O&G Industries, Inc. has grown to become one of the most diversified construction companies in the Northeast and one of the largest suppliers of masonry products and services in New England. Headquartered in Connecticut, the masonry division’s facilities include:



Seven mason stores and stone yards

Six Earth Products Showcase retail showrooms

Fabrication and Distribution Center for custom stonework

Meeting design specifications, product requirements, and budgets O&G sales representatives work with professionals and homeowners alike to guide them through the widest selection of earth-based materials and services available. O&G’s value-added services extend to over 30 one-hour AIA/CEU programs for professionals. Visit an Earth Products Showcase featuring elegantly appointed vignettes from classic to contemporary design styles in a comfortable, natural setting.

For more information about O&G Industries Masonry Division, please navigate to our new website or contact Anita Goerig, Director of Marketing directly at 203-881-5192.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14800325.htm