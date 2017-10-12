O&G Industries Masonry Division Appoints Project Engineer

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Thomas D’Orvilliers Expertise Tapped to Assist O&G's Fabrication and Distribution Center Director and Sales Staff

Effective immediately, Thomas D’Orvilliers has been named Project Engineer for O&G Industries Masonry Division, the news was announced today by John Baranoski, Director of the Fabrication and Distribution Center.

In his new position, D’Orvilliers is responsible for project coordination with complex residential and commercial projects to assist sales representatives, project managers and superintendents. Thomas will assist with quantity takeoffs, documentation management and control, RFI’s, submittals, transmittals, and reviewing of specifications and project details. He will update blueprints including sketches, SK’s, SKE’s, SKA’s, ASI’s and PR’s. “Thomas has the skills necessary that we could utilize,” Baranoski said. “We are pleased to have him join our staff.”

Thomas is a recent graduate with over a year of work experience in project management he holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Central Connecticut State University. He lives in Middlefield, Connecticut with his family.

ABOUT O&G INDUSTRIES MASONRY DIVISION

Since its inception in 1923, O&G Industries, Inc. has grown to become one of the most diversified construction companies in the Northeast and one of the largest suppliers of masonry products and services in New England. Headquartered in Connecticut, the masonry division’s facilities include:



Seven mason stores and stone yards,

Six Earth Products Showcase retail showrooms, and a

Fabrication and Distribution Center for custom stonework.

O&G’s sales representatives work with design professionals and homeowners alike where project plans range from commercial to residential projects. Customers receive expert consultation from staff that guides them through the widest selection of earth-based materials available to meet design specifications and budgets. Six Earth Products Showcases feature elegantly appointed vignettes from classic to contemporary design styles in a comfortable, natural setting.

For more information about O&G Industries Masonry Division navigate to our website or contact Anita Goerig, Director of Marketing at 203-881-5192.

