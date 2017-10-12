Over US$30 billion of deals make Technology M&A Deal of the Year 2017 shortlist

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

With a combined total worth over US$30bn, six technology merger and acquisitions have been shortlisted for the Technology M&A Deal of the Year 2017 Award, which will be presented to technology companies or investors, and their banking advisers at the TMT M&A Awards 2017 Awards Dinner, in London on November 29.

The shortlist includes two multibillion dollar private equity acquisitions in European software and ecommerce; Intel’s US$15 billion swoop for Israeli autonomous-driving company Mobileye; a E3 billion acquisition of a Dutch intelligence and company information provider; plus big money buys in the UK for datacenter operator Global Switch, and travel search provider Skyscanner.

Key advisers featured the shortlist include: Goldman Sachs, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Quayle Munro, JP Morgan, Daiwa Capital Markets, Citigroup, Rothschild, Raymond James, Qatalyst, Arma Partners and Lazard. Private equity firms include: Cinven, Permira, Mid Europa, HgCapital and Montagu.

Shortlists will also be announced for Telecom, Media, Fintech, Software, and Cloud Services Deals of the Year, as well as TMT M&A and Legal Adviser, Financing Bank, Leader and Growth Story. The shortlists were selected by leading global TMT M&A and financing news provider, TMT Finance, with nominations provided by readers of the publication.

The winners will be selected by a Judges Panel comprising 20 of the most experienced and active TMT bankers and advisers globally and presented at the Grange Hotel St Paul’s London on November 29, following TMT Finance World Congress 2017.

Technology M&A Deal of the Year shortlist:

Cinven, Permira and Mid Europa’s acquisition of Polish online marketplace Allegro Group from Naspers for US$3.253bn.



Goldman Sachs and Macquarie advised Cinven, Permira and Mid Europa. Morgan Stanley advised Allegro Group.

Moody’s acquisition of business intelligence and company information provider Bureau van Dijk from EQT for E3bn.



Quayle Munro and JP Morgan advised EQT.

Elegant Jubilee’s acquisition of British data centre developer Global Switch from Aldersgate Investments for £2.4bn.



Daiwa Capital Markets Hong Kong advised Elegant Jubilee.

Intel's acquisition of Israeli autonomous-driving company Mobileye for US$15.3bn.



Citigroup and Rothschild advised Intel. Raymond James advised Mobileye.

Ctrip’s acquisition of UK-based travel search business Skyscanner from Sequoia Capital and Scottish Equity Partners for £1.4bn.



Qatalyst advised Sequoia Capital and Scottish Equity Partners.

HgCapital, GIC, Montagu and ICG consortium buyout of European software company Visma from KKR and Cinven for US$5.3bn.



Arma Partners and Lazard advised HgCapital, GIC, Montagu and ICG consortium. Morgan Stanley advised KKR and Cinven

