PCSgrades Partners with MSAN to Assist Military Families with Must-Solve Relocation Issues

PCSgrades is proud to announce our partnership with the Military Spouse Advocacy Network (MSAN) to help our nation’s military families address their biggest relocation issues unlike ever before.

PCSgrades provides a unique online community for military and veteran families to share trusted information with each other through reviews on neighborhoods, REALTORS®, mortgage lenders, apartments, schools and more. The platform was created by service members, veterans and their spouses to facilitate information sharing among the people they most identify with and trust the most, their fellow military and veteran families.

MSAN, a nonprofit charity, is a network of advocates and volunteers serving military families, service members and veterans. MSAN serves, educates, empowers, supports and advocates through various programs, webinars, training sessions, events, conferences, newsletter, blog and networking.

“This collaboration between MSAN and PCSgrades brings a wealth of new resources for our military families when moving,” said MSAN Founder and President Verenice Castillo. “We are very excited to partner with PCSgrades, a truly different company by design."

According to PCSgrades CEO and Co-Founder, Todd Ernst, “We tend to identify with and trust our fellow military families based on our shared experiences and sacrifices, so it’s only natural that we lean on each other first in our times of need. That’s exactly why PCSgrades was built, to provide a better way for our fellow veteran and military families to help each other. By working together, we can truly make a difference in our own lives and the lives of those we all had the privilege of serving with.”

To learn more, visit http://www.PCSgrades.com or http://www.milspouseadvocacynetwork.org.

About PCSgrades



Headquartered in San Antonio, PCSgrades was launched in late 2015 by a team of veterans, military members, and military spouses. The online community gives a voice to their fellow military and veteran families unlike ever before by addressing must-solve relocation problems through trusted reviews on topics such as neighborhoods, REALTORS®, mortgage lenders, apartments, schools, and more. The service is free to current and former service members and spouses. For more information, visit http://www.PCSgrades.com.

About Military Spouse Advocacy Network



Headquartered in Northern Virginia, the Military Spouse Advocacy Network provides peer-to-peer mentorship, resources and programs needed to overcome challenges such as, being a new military spouse, caregiver, PCSing, finance, education, career & employment, deployments, reintegration & resilience, mental health+ wellness, transition from active duty to civilian life. MSAN has a fast growing network of advocates, mentors and volunteers serving military families and improving the morale and welfare of our military community! Learn more at http://www.milspouseadvocacynetwork.org.

