PhoenixNAP to Launch Data Security Cloud in Collaboration with VMware®

A new cloud security platform soon available from phoenixNAP

PhoenixNAP®, a global IT services provider offering cloud, bare-metal dedicated server, colocation, and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solutions, today announced the upcoming launch of its Data Security Cloud – a new cloud security platform architected on the latest VMware® technologies. PhoenixNAP’s Data Security Cloud will address growing security concerns for businesses of all sizes and across industries, including those with heavy compliance and security demands to protect their workloads in the cloud.

According to reports, more than 90 percent of traffic resides within the data center, where perimeter security protections do not inspect the traffic*, and the average data center experiences two successful attacks per day**. The problem is growing quickly as almost two billion data records around the world were lost or stolen during 918 different cyberattacks in the first half of 2017, an increase of 164 percent over the same period last year. The toll on businesses is significant: two-thirds of firms breached had their share price negatively impacted with a cost to shareholders of over $52.40 billion. Today the question for business and security leaders is not if there will be a breach but when and how to contain the impact.

“The introduction of phoenixNAP’s Data Security Cloud makes it possible for organizations of all sizes to confidently tackle the strictest security and compliance-focused workloads in a multi-tenant, cloud-based environment. Supported by our flexible solutions team, any organization will be able to make a secure and easy transition to the cloud,” says Ian McClarty, President at phoenixNAP. “With VMware NSX® at its core, Data Security Cloud offers highly granular security of virtualized workloads through advanced capabilities such as micro-segmentation, distributed firewalling, and VPN. Customers get a Secure-by-Design cloud environment with protection across not only the perimeter but at the application level as well.”

PhoenixNAP’s Data Security Cloud is built to provide fast, secure and reliable services to businesses handling dynamic loads of sensitive data. Data Security Cloud will provide all-round protection for sensitive workloads leveraging advanced security capabilities of the VMware NSX network virtualization. VMware NSX decouples network and security functions from the underlying physical infrastructure and embeds them directly into the hypervisor, distributing them across the data center. This fundamental shift in how security is delivered can help overcome the shortcomings of legacy architectures. It allows intelligent and automated security policies to travel with virtual workloads regardless of their placement in the cloud and independent of the physical network topology, to help maintain the highest level of protection.

“By using VMware NSX as the core enabler to the new Data Security Cloud service, phoenixNAP is providing a comprehensive offering that makes security both application focused and intrinsic to the infrastructure,” said Jay Workman, senior director, Cloud Provider marketing at VMware. “This is a powerful example of the security capabilities of VMware’s next-generation solutions, which enable partners, such as phoenixNAP, to create innovative new offerings that will help differentiate them in the industry.”

More details about the technology powering Data Security Cloud will be unveiled in an exclusive webinar co-hosted with VMware on October 17th, 2017. The new platform will be generally available in November.

PhoenixNAP is a Premier Service Provider in the VMware Cloud Provider Program. PhoenixNAP is also a PCI DSS Validated Service Provider and its flagship facility is SOC Type 1 and SOC Type 2 audited.

About phoenixNAP

PhoenixNAP is a global IT services provider with a focus on cyber security and compliance readiness, whose progressive Infrastructure-as-a-Service solutions are delivered from strategic edge locations worldwide. Its cloud, bare metal dedicated servers, hardware leasing and colocation options are built to meet always evolving IT businesses requirements. Providing comprehensive Disaster Recovery solutions, DDoS protected global network, hybrid IT deployments with software and hardware based security, phoenixNAP fully supports its clients’ business continuity planning. Offering scalable and resilient opex solutions with expert staff to assist, phoenixNAP supports growth and innovation in businesses of any size enabling their digital transformation. To learn more about phoenixNAP's global IT services, visit http://www.phoenixnap.com and follow them on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Google+.

