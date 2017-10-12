Radiant Webinar Presents Four Ways to Enable Automated SAE Standard HUD Measurement

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Radiant Vision Systems presents a webinar with methods for simplifying head-up display measurement using four critical imaging technologies. Join "Four Ways to Enable Automated SAE Standard HUD Measurement" October 25 at 9AM PDT/12PM EDT.

Radiant Vision Systems, a leading provider of test and measurement solutions for lighting and illuminated displays, announces that it will host a webinar detailing the critical features of today’s imaging systems that maximize efficiency in automotive head-up display (HUD) measurement. The webinar, titled “Four Ways to Enable Automated SAE Standard HUD Measurement,” will be broadcast live on Wednesday, October 25, 2017, from 9-9:30 AM PDT (12-12:30 PM EDT). The broadcast includes a technical presentation by Radiant International Senior Business Advisor for Automotive applications, Matt Scholz, followed by a live audience question and answer session.

Head-up display technology is one of the largest growth areas in the automotive market, with a key focus on increased passenger safety through improved vehicle operations and operator awareness. As with any display, visual performance is critical to the function of HUD systems. Accurate system design and final inspection for quality control ensure that projections are properly aligned and clear for in-focus viewing, and that light and colors are vivid enough to be clearly discernable from surroundings in any lighting condition. Low-quality projections not only harm a manufacturer’s brand image, they also put passengers at risk due to misinterpretation of visual signals, loss of critical environmental data (such as navigation, object proximity, and other alerts), and driver distraction.

Manufacturers of test equipment for automotive HUDs have partnered with the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) Committee to define standard measurement criteria to assess HUD quality. The new standard (SAE J1757-2 “Optical Metrology for Automotive HUD”) will outline optical measurement geometries and requirements for determining HUD performance using light measurement systems. Although no single measurement system is specified, there are several differentiating features among SAE-compliant systems that greatly reduce HUD evaluation time, enabling automated production-level measurement, ensuring compliance, and reducing cost and time to market.

Radiant International Senior Business Advisor for Automotive applications, Matt Scholz, will present the latest measurement technologies that simplify evaluation of HUD systems for design and quality control. Having participated in the development of the new SAE HUD standard, Scholz brings firsthand insight for meeting its requirements.

For information about this webinar and to register for the live broadcast on October 25, visit http://www.RadiantVisionSystems.com.

About Radiant Vision Systems



Radiant Vision Systems works with world-class brands and manufacturers to deliver creative visual inspection solutions that improve quality, reduce costs, and increase customer satisfaction. Radiant’s legacy of technology innovation in photometric imaging and worldwide install base date back more than 25 years and address applications from consumer electronics to automotive manufacturing. Radiant Vision Systems product lines include TrueTest™ automated visual inspection software for quality control, and ProMetric® imaging colorimeters, photometers, and light source measurement systems. Radiant is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, USA, with strategic offices in China and South Korea. Radiant has been a part of Konica Minolta’s Sensing Business Unit since August 2015. For more information, visit http://www.RadiantVisionSystems.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14796715.htm