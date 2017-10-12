Regional Collegiate Soccer Tournament to Be Hosted by Schoolcraft College Oct. 28 and 29

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Men’s and Women’s NJCAA soccer semi-finals will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28, and the Men’s Final will be at noon on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017 at Schoolcraft College, Livonia, Michigan.

The National Junior Collegiate Athletic Association (NJCAA) will take advantage of the top-notch soccer fields and sports facilities at Schoolcraft College in Livonia, Mich. Oct. 28 and 29 to host the “Final Four” of its Region XII Men’s and Women’s 2017 regional soccer tournament.

The Region XII tournament includes the top four teams for both Men’s and Women’s soccer from Michigan, Indiana and Ohio. The outdoor artificial turf soccer field at Schoolcraft College, along with the 110,500 square-foot soccer dome adjacent to the outdoor fields, makes it possible for the college to host this NJCAA regional competition. Official NJCAA soccer games must be played outdoors, so competition will take place on the outdoor fields. Teams will gather and warm-up in the St. Joe’s Sports Dome, and players, coaches, fans and the public attending the tournament will have access to the Dome’s Ocelot Café for refreshments.

Both the Men’s and Women’s soccer semi-finals will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28, and the Men’s Final will be at noon on Sunday, Oct. 29 while the Women’s Final will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $5 both Saturday and Sunday. Senior admission is $3 and is free for children 12 and under.

Schoolcraft College’s Athletic Director, Sid Fox, said top-notch facilities like the soccer dome and fields has brought added attention to the college’s sports programs, and more of the area’s high school athletes are enjoying both the education and sports advantages available at Schoolcraft College.

“We have had good success in NJCAA competition, including both our Men’s and Women’s basketball teams’ trips to the National Tournament, and we recently added Men’s Baseball and Women’s Softball to our sports roster to give our student-athletes additional opportunities to compete in collegiate athletics.”

Schoolcraft College’s Men’s and Women’s soccer teams are among six teams from the NJCAA Region XII vying to reach the Final Four and the opportunity to win the tournament championship on their home field. Schoolcraft College Athletics offers its student-athletes the chance to compete in 12 Men’s and Women’s intercollegiate sports. In addition to soccer, sports include Men’s and Women’s Basketball; Men’s Baseball; Women’s Softball; Men’s and Women’s Bowling; Men’s and Women’s Cross Country; Men’s Golf; and Women’s Volleyball. The Schoolcraft College “Ocelots” compete in the Eastern Conference of the Michigan Community College Athletic Conference (MCCAA) and in Region XII of the NJCAA.

Fox said Schoolcraft College also takes the “student” aspect of student-athletes serious by providing specialized academic support services for athletes through the Student Athletic Support System in the college’s Learning Assistance Center.

“Our athletic program has been a great recruitment tool for Schoolcraft College, because high-school students realize they can attend college right in their backyard that offers rigorous academics, a true college atmosphere and top-notch sports programs and facilities,” Fox said. “It is really a win-win for us and for the students.”

Fox added that any student-athletes interested in playing sports at Schoolcraft College should visit http://www.schoolcraft.edu/athletics/join-a-sport to fill out an online recruitment form.

