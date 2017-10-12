Retinal Detachment Market Accretes Up to USD 2689.2 Million, at a CAGR of 5.9% by 2022; Confirms MRFR

Retinal Detachment Market Analysis, By Key Players- (HealPros, LLC (US) NEUROVISION IMAGING, LLC . (US) Optos (UK) Peek Vision Ltd. (UK) & Others)By Treatment (Retinal Tears, Retinal Detachment, And Others), By Type (Rhegmatogenous, Tractional, And Others), By Diagnosis (Retinal Examination, Imaging And Others), By End User- Global Forecast Till 2023

Market synopsis of global retinal detachment market: Market Scenario: Retinal detachment occurs when the light-sensitive membrane (retina) in the back of the eye separates from its supporting layers. Most of the retinal detachments occurs due to retinal break, tear or hole. Retinal detachment can cause partial or total blindness, depending upon how much of the retina is detached. Retinal detachment is sever medical condition and medical emergency. Early diagnosis and treatment is very important to cure retinal detachment. Some of the common symptoms of retinal detachment are partial vision loss, blurred vision, suddenly seeing many floaters, and others. Retinal detachment can affect people of any age but it is more common in older adults aged from 60-70. The global retinal detachment market is growing moderately and is expected to continue its growth during the forecast period. Global retinal detachment market is expected to grow at the CAGR of ~5.9% during the forecast period and is estimated to reach USD 2689.2 million by 2023.

The prevalence of retinal detachment is increasing. The average number of detachment incidence is 10-15 per 100,000 people. There is about 7,300 new cases of retinal detachment noted in the UK every year. The prevalence is more in people of Jewish descent while this medical condition is less common in patients of African origin. Changing technology is another important factor for the market growth. Introduction and rapid adoption of technologically advanced products are helping in effective diagnosis and treatment of retinal detachment. Top players are mainly focusing on advanced product development by investing large amount of money in R&D for new product development as well as improvement of existing products. High income regions like North America and Europe are the top revenue making markets for most of the players but due to rapidly changing healthcare sector and increasing healthcare expenditure, these players are expecting rapid increase in sales in this markets. Increasing awareness of this disorder and available treatments are also important factor for market growth. Government initiatives to improve public health and extended insurance cover are leading the market growth. Hospitals are adopting new medical devices for effective diagnosis and treatment management as well as they are also working on various new treatments to cure retinal detachment.

Key players for global Retinal detachment market: – Carl Zeiss Meditec, Inc. (US) – Centervue SpA (Italy) – Eyenuk Inc (US) – Imagine Eyes (France) – HealPros, LLC (US) – NEUROVISION IMAGING, LLC . (US) – Optos (UK) – Peek Vision Ltd. (UK)

Segments: Global retinal detachment market has been segmented on the basis of type which comprise of rhegmatogenous, tractional, exudativem, and others. On the basis of diagnosis, it is segmented into retinal examination, imaging, fluorescein angiography, fundus photos, visual field test, and others. Imaging tests includes ultrasound and others. Ultrasound imaging is further sub-segmented into B-scan, A-Scan, and others. On the basis of treatments, the market has been segmented into retinal tears, retinal detachment, and others. Retinal tears includes laser surgery (photocoagulation), freezing (cryopexy), and others. Retinal detachment is further sub-segmented into pneumatic retinopexy, scleral, vitrectomy, and others. On the basis of end user, it is segmented into eye hospital and clinics, medical research centers, academic institutes, and others.

Regional analysis of global retinal detachment market: Considering the global scenario of the market, the Americas are the largest market for retinal detachment. The Americas mainly include North America and Latin America. North America is dominating region not only in Americas but also in global market. Some major factors like technological advancement and funding for R&D are major driving forces for the market. Europe is the second highest revenue generating region in global retinal detachment market. Europe is mainly divided into Eastern Europe and Western Europe. More developed countries of Western Europe like Germany, France and UK are holding major market share while the East European countries are also growing significantly. Due to developing healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing adoption of new devices and treatment options, Asia Pacific region is fastest growing in global retinal detachment market. Middle East & Africa is expected to grow slower than the global average. Middle Eastern countries like UAE and Saudi are dominating this market, it is mainly due to availability of top class medical facilities, high income and government support to improve public health.

The report for Global Retinal detachment Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain deeper insight to the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry.

The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions Intended Audience: – Retinal detachment diagnostic and treatment supplies companies – Retinal detachment diagnostic and treatment supplies provides – Medical research laboratories – Research and Development (R&D) Companies – Market Research and Consulting Service Providers – Potential Investors

