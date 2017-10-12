Santa Clara University Migrates to Portfolium’s ePortfolios and Assessment Software

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Santa Clara University (SCU) has selected Portfolium to provide ePortfolios to more than 9,000 students and assessment software to faculty, campus-wide. SCU chose to migrate to Portfolium because of the convenience for faculty to assess artifacts through a Canvas integration and in order to provide an ongoing platform for student reflection.

“We hope use of Portfolium will increase usage of ePortfolio assignments across the curriculum. This includes usage of ePortfolios beyond academics, e.g., in Student Life and Career Services, so that each student’s portfolio becomes a true and complete reflection of student accomplishments, skills, and talents over their four year journey at SCU,” said Nancy Cutler, Deputy CIO for Academic Technology.

As both a software platform and a network, Portfolium uniquely advances the shared interests of higher ed, students, and employers. Portfolium’s learning graph links validated student learning outcomes from co-curricular and academic learning artifacts to a digital marketplace of internships and jobs requiring those same competencies. SCU students and alumni will benefit from free, lifelong access to Portfolium, and SCU will expand upon its ability to measure student progress through and beyond graduation using Portfolium’s reporting and analytics capabilities.

SCU’s migration to Portfolium was made easy as a result of a lean implementation process, enthusiasm by students, and the platform’s seamless integration with Canvas by Instructure which makes assessment of artifacts convenient for SCU faculty.

“We are thrilled to welcome SCU into our customer community,” said Troy Markowitz, VP Academic Partnerships at Portfolium. “Portfolium is excited to support SCU’s strong tradition of assessment and student success.”

ABOUT SANTA CLARA UNIVERSITY

Santa Clara University, a comprehensive Jesuit, Catholic university located 40 miles south of San Francisco in California’s Silicon Valley, offers its more than 9,000 students rigorous undergraduate curricula in arts and sciences, business, theology, and engineering, plus master’s and law degrees and engineering doctoral degrees. Distinguished nationally by one of the highest graduation rates among all U.S. master’s universities, California’s oldest operating higher-education institution demonstrates faith-inspired values of ethics and social justice. For more information, see http://www.scu.edu.

ABOUT PORTFOLIUM

Portfolium is the world’s fastest growing learning and career development network. 2,000+ colleges, universities and high schools use Portfolium to manage and align competency assessment, student success, and career readiness programs. Portfolium’s academic solutions plug students into an open ecosystem of employers, mentors, educators, and peers around the world. Our 3.5M+ users are linked to internships, jobs, and lifelong learning opportunities via ePortfolios that showcase their proven competencies. To learn more about Portfolium's network for learners and solutions for educators, visit: https://portfolium.com

