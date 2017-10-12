Scott Moulton Named as a 2017 Top Retirement Plan Adviser by Financial Times

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Recognizing top financial advisers who specialize in serving defined contribution retirement plans.

Scott Moulton, of Capital Management Group of New York, has been named to the 2017 edition of the Financial Times 401 Top Retirement Plan Advisers. The list recognizes the top financial advisers who specialize in serving defined contribution (DC) retirement plans.

Produced independently by the Financial Times in collaboration with Ignites Research, a subsidiary of the FT that provides business intelligence on asset management, Financial advisers based in the U.S. applied for consideration, having met a set minimum of requirements. The applicants were then graded on seven criteria: DC assets under management (AUM); DC AUM growth rate; specialization in DC plans; years of experience; advanced industry credentials; compliance record and DC plan participation rate.

The annual FT 401 represents an impressive group of advisers from 38 states and Washington, D.C. This year's FT 401 has 19 years of experience advising DC plans and manages $1.6 billion in DC plan assets – DC plans on average account for 74% of their total assets under management.

The FT 401 is a ranking of top advisers developed by the FT in partnership with Ignites Research, including the FT 300 (independent RIA firms) and the FT 400 (broker-dealer advisers).

About Scott Moulton

Scott G. Moulton is a financial consultant with Capital Management Group. Scott joined Capital Management Group in 2010 and focuses on financial planning, wealth management, employee benefit planning and currently oversees the firm’s qualified plan division. Associates of Capital Management Group offer securities through AXA Advisors, LLC (NY, NY 212-314-4600), member FINRA, SIPC.

Scott has earned a Certificate in Retirement Planning from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and has been awarded AXA Advisers' Retirement Planning Specialist title for completing the AXA Equitable At Retirement® education program. He has achieved the Certified Fund Specialist (CFS) designation from the Institute of Business and Finance and is an Accredited Investment Fiduciary® (AIF®).

For more information, visit scottgmoulton.com.

The Financial Times 401 Top Retirement Plan Advisers is an independent listing produced annually by the Financial Times (September 2017). The FT 401 is based on data gathered from advisers, regulatory disclosures, and the FT's research. The listing reflects each adviser's status in seven primary areas: DC plan assets under management (AUM), DC AUM growth rate, specialization in DC plans, years of experience, advanced industry credentials, compliance record and DC plan participation rate. This honor is not indicative of the adviser's future performance. Neither the advisers nor their parent firms pay a fee to the Financial Times in exchange for inclusion in the FT 401.

