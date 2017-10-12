SupplySide West, the Leading Ingredient and Solutions Tradeshow, Closes its 21st Year with Record Attendance and Engagement

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

SupplySide West has been the industry’s gathering point where science and strategy intersect since 1997. Now in its 21st year, the event continues to offer cutting-edge scientific innovation and strategic educational programming, plus crucial networking opportunities that help participants form mutually beneficial business relationships.

This year’s show, presented by title sponsor KSM-66 Ashwagandha, hosted over 16,000 attendees from over 68 countries. The event, produced by Informa Exhibitions, was held September 25-29 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, bringing together over 1200 exhibiting companies, including more than 185 first-time exhibitors.

“The energy and buzz at SupplySide West 2017 exceeded past years, as did industry participation,” said Jon Benninger, vice president of Informa’s Global Health & Nutrition Network. “From the record-breaking expo hall to the packed education sessions, participants were ready to connect and talk about the science and strategy driving the healthy products industry.”

Education programs saw record engagement this year as well, with a packed room for Featured Speaker, Steven Tave, director of the Office of Dietary Supplement Programs in the FDA’s Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition. Over the five days of education, attendees actively engaged with experts from across the globe, all of whom were tackling the prime issues—from regulatory compliance and product formulation to market trends and demographics—that will drive product development into the future.

“As always, we appreciate the engagement of our industry in truly leading the dialogue around how a transparent supply chain, dedication to quality, and emphasis on science and efficacy will benefit consumers’ health and wellness,” said Heather Granato, vice president of content for Informa’s Global Health & Nutrition Network.

Attendees also found learning and networking opportunities at SupplySide Central. Offering a variety of interactive, quick-paced programming designed to delve into some of the hot topics facing the industry, SupplySide Central featured topics from the Ingredient Launchpad, where exhibitors highlighted their new products, to the sixth Annual CPG Editor’s Choice Awards, where SupplySide West recognized the most innovative product launches in supplements and food & beverage. The list of winners is available here.

SupplySide West wrapped up its successful show with a $36,395 donation to Vitamin Angels. This year’s “SupplySide Cares” program donated to support this impactful non-profit that is dedicated to bringing vitamin supplementation to at-risk populations in need—specifically pregnant women, new mothers, and children under five.

Our hearts go out to all the people that lost their lives, were wounded or affected by the unfortunate events that took place in Las Vegas following the SupplySide West event. We continue to support Las Vegas and Mandalay Bay. Click here to make a donation to provide relief and financial support to the victims and their families.

SupplySide East, the East Coast’s leading ingredients and solutions tradeshow, returns to the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, NJ, April 10-11, 2018.

