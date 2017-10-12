The Hanover expands participation on TrustedChoice.com digital marketing platform

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Partnership expands the insurance company’s digital footprint, connecting consumers to partner agents from coast to coast

TrustedChoice.com, the leading online referral generation platform for the independent insurance agency channel, today announced The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. expanded participation on its digital marketing platform. The Hanover’s participation supports the company’s commitment to growth, increasing its digital visibility with insurance consumers from coast to coast.

“More than 160-years strong, The Hanover continues to innovate,” said Vincent Savarese, senior vice president of carrier relationships at TrustedChoice.com. “We are pleased that our digital marketing platform is part of the company’s business development strategy, both driving growth for their agency partners and meeting the needs of today’s insurance buyers.”

TrustedChoice.com digital solutions are designed to keep independent insurance agents and companies in step with consumers’ online buying expectations and at the center of the client relationship.

“With nearly 6 million visitors annually to TrustedChoice.com, expanding our digital marketing presence nationally enables us to deliver more digital connections directly to our agent partners,” said Dick Lavey, chief innovation officer at The Hanover. “More digital visibility with high-intent consumers means more opportunities to drive growth.”

The Hanover has been a long-standing pillar of support for the independent agent network. “The company’s commitment to innovation makes their expansion on TrustedChoice.com a logical next step in staking a strong digital claim in the marketplace and making the independent insurance channel stronger than ever,” said Chip Bacciocco, chief executive officer of TrustedChoice.com.

About TrustedChoice.com



TrustedChoice.com partners with independent insurance agencies and insurance carriers to connect insurance buyers with the right local insurance agent. Our digital platform pairs insurance consumers with participating local independent insurance agents and carriers through a proprietary search engine optimization strategy that drives organic traffic and boosts online digital lead referrals. TrustedChoice.com has created over 17 million agency impressions and 250,000 online relationships in the independent insurance channel since 2013. More information is available at solutions.trustedchoice.com.

About The Hanover



The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions in a dynamic world. The Hanover distributes its products through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agents, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. Through its international member company, Chaucer, The Hanover also underwrites business at Lloyd's of London in several major insurance and reinsurance classes, including marine, property and energy. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

