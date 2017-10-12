These 23 Sustainability Heroes, Projects, and Organizations Are Deserving of Global Leadership

Announcing the Business Intelligence Group’s 2017 Sustainability Awards Winners
Today, the Business Intelligence Group announced the winners in the 2017 Sustainability Awards (https://www.bintelligence.com/sustainability-awards/) program. The Sustainability Awards honor those who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice. For-profit and not-for-profit organizations of all sizes submitted nominations to reward team members and gain exposure for the organization, its initiatives, and the exemplary accomplishments of its leaders as they work to reduce their impact on our environment.
“Sustainability is no longer a business decision calculated solely by ROI. It’s a business mandate,” said Russ Fordyce, managing director of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are so proud to reward and recognize all of our winners and finalists, as they provide a benchmark for corporate citizenship concerning sustainability and the protection of our environment.”
The 2017 Sustainability Award winners are:
Sustainability Hero
Seth Kursman, Resolute Forest Products
Sustainability Initiatives of the Year
- AT&T’s 10x Carbon Reduction Goal
- Humanscale’s Living Product Challenge Certification
- Oracle’s California Water Conservation Project
- Rayton Solar
- SBM Management Services’ Recycling Program, Labeling and Standardization Project
- SL Green Realty Corp., for supporting tenant participation in the NYC Mayor’s Carbon Challenge
- TerraCycle, Procter & Gamble, and SUEZ for the first recyclable shampoo bottle made from beach plastic
Sustainability Leadership Awards
- Air Canada
- Humanscale
- Mission Linen Supply
- SCS Global Services
- Workiva
Sustainability Products of the Year
- ADEC Innovations’ CleanChain
- Dow Polyurethane’s VORAGUARD
- Dow Water and Process Solutions’ FILMTEC™ FORTILIFE™ Elements
- The Dow Chemical Company and the Koehler Paper Group for ROPAQUE™ NT-2900 Opaque Polymer for BLUE 4EST™ Thermal Paper
- Enablon
- SodaStream
- Xeros’ the Symphony Project
Sustainability Services of the Year
- Ecolab’s Water Risk Monetizer
- iQor’s Sustainability 2020
The judges also named several finalists, Agilent Technologies’ Intuvo 9000 and Oil-Free GC/MSD, Digital Realty, VAI, ARIIX’s Puritii Water Filtration System, Primo Water Corporation’s Pre-filled Exchange Water & Self-Service, Ingersoll Rand’s Next Generation R-Series Compressor, and Dow Building & Construction’s ECOGROUND Green Athletic Tracks and Playgrounds.
The Business Intelligence Group thanks the all-volunteer panel of executives, who gave of their time and expertise to read, analyze, score, and provide feedback to our nominees. They are:
- Jesse Anderson, Blanton Turner
- Emily Davis, DHL
- Dawn Emling, Thomson Reuters
- Frances Fay, Amec Foster Wheeler
- Kelsey Hallowell, Reduction in Motion
- David Harding-Brown, 1HQ Brand Agency
- Kristina Joss, Salterbaxter, MSLGROUP
- Rosie Kang, Willdan
- Beth Keel, San Antonio Housing Authority
- Bomin Kim, Sasaki Associates
- Ron Loch, G&S Communications
- Justine Mouron, GreenDinosaur.org
- Patti Olenick, Weis Markets
- Tina Owens, Kashi
- Joe Parisi, TD Bank
- Josh Richards, First Potomac Realty Trust
- Kelly Vickers, Alliance Residential Company
- Jeff Wilkinson, General Electric
- Jeffrey Yorzyk, Green Chef
About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs (http://www.bintelligence.com/awards-deadlines/), business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
