These 23 Sustainability Heroes, Projects, and Organizations Are Deserving of Global Leadership

Announcing the Business Intelligence Group’s 2017 Sustainability Awards Winners

Today, the Business Intelligence Group announced the winners in the 2017 Sustainability Awards (https://www.bintelligence.com/sustainability-awards/) program. The Sustainability Awards honor those who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice. For-profit and not-for-profit organizations of all sizes submitted nominations to reward team members and gain exposure for the organization, its initiatives, and the exemplary accomplishments of its leaders as they work to reduce their impact on our environment.

“Sustainability is no longer a business decision calculated solely by ROI. It’s a business mandate,” said Russ Fordyce, managing director of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are so proud to reward and recognize all of our winners and finalists, as they provide a benchmark for corporate citizenship concerning sustainability and the protection of our environment.”

The 2017 Sustainability Award winners are:

Sustainability Hero



Seth Kursman, Resolute Forest Products

Sustainability Initiatives of the Year



AT&T’s 10x Carbon Reduction Goal

Humanscale’s Living Product Challenge Certification

Oracle’s California Water Conservation Project

Rayton Solar

SBM Management Services’ Recycling Program, Labeling and Standardization Project

SL Green Realty Corp., for supporting tenant participation in the NYC Mayor’s Carbon Challenge

TerraCycle, Procter & Gamble, and SUEZ for the first recyclable shampoo bottle made from beach plastic

Sustainability Leadership Awards



Air Canada

Humanscale

Mission Linen Supply

SCS Global Services

Workiva

Sustainability Products of the Year



ADEC Innovations’ CleanChain

Dow Polyurethane’s VORAGUARD

Dow Water and Process Solutions’ FILMTEC™ FORTILIFE™ Elements

The Dow Chemical Company and the Koehler Paper Group for ROPAQUE™ NT-2900 Opaque Polymer for BLUE 4EST™ Thermal Paper

Enablon

SodaStream

Xeros’ the Symphony Project

Sustainability Services of the Year



Ecolab’s Water Risk Monetizer

iQor’s Sustainability 2020

The judges also named several finalists, Agilent Technologies’ Intuvo 9000 and Oil-Free GC/MSD, Digital Realty, VAI, ARIIX’s Puritii Water Filtration System, Primo Water Corporation’s Pre-filled Exchange Water & Self-Service, Ingersoll Rand’s Next Generation R-Series Compressor, and Dow Building & Construction’s ECOGROUND Green Athletic Tracks and Playgrounds.

The Business Intelligence Group thanks the all-volunteer panel of executives, who gave of their time and expertise to read, analyze, score, and provide feedback to our nominees. They are:

Jesse Anderson, Blanton Turner

Emily Davis, DHL

Dawn Emling, Thomson Reuters

Frances Fay, Amec Foster Wheeler

Kelsey Hallowell, Reduction in Motion

David Harding-Brown, 1HQ Brand Agency

Kristina Joss, Salterbaxter, MSLGROUP

Rosie Kang, Willdan

Beth Keel, San Antonio Housing Authority

Bomin Kim, Sasaki Associates

Ron Loch, G&S Communications

Justine Mouron, GreenDinosaur.org

Patti Olenick, Weis Markets

Tina Owens, Kashi

Joe Parisi, TD Bank

Josh Richards, First Potomac Realty Trust

Kelly Vickers, Alliance Residential Company

Jeff Wilkinson, General Electric

Jeffrey Yorzyk, Green Chef

Also, the company announced a deadline extension for nominations in the annual BIG Awards for Business (https://www.bintelligence.com/big-awards-for-business). They are now due October 20, 2017.

About Business Intelligence Group



The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs (http://www.bintelligence.com/awards-deadlines/), business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

