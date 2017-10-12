Top Orthopedic Surgeon Launches Physician Founded The IME Academy™

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

New Academy Guides Board-Certified Physicians to Become Successful Independent Medical Examiners and Sought-After Medicolegal Experts

Founded for physicians by a physician, The IME Academy™ started as a passion project for recently named Leading Physician of the World, Dr. Emily Woolcock. Pursuing her passion to mentor and assist other physicians in breaking free from the devastating work/life balance issues she experienced early in her career, The IME Academy™ offers guidance to physicians on ways to financially capitalize on their passions and pursue their purpose by becoming a Medicolegal expert. Students are taught how to perform defensible, literature-based independent medical examinations (IMEs).

An Advisory Board Member for the American Board of Independent Medical Examiners since 2010 and internationally recognized Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Woolcock understands the struggles physicians face as they become increasingly disenchanted by the changes in healthcare, suffer from overwhelming demands and failed attempts at work/life balance. These struggles lead to physician burnout which in some cases lead to physician suicide. “I finally reached a breaking point and needed to make drastic changes for my family and my sanity.” says Dr. Woolcock. “The world of medicolegal medicine was the lucrative specialty that changed everything for me.”

Recalling a pivotal moment, Dr. Woolcock said, “After my baby miraculously survived a devastating condition, I was overcome with guilt. I realized that I could no longer work 60 plus hours per week and spend my nights in the emergency and operating rooms. After work, there was very little of me left for my children. I realized that I had no choice but to find a way to strike a balance between my love for my family and my love for caring for others.”

A viable solution, according to Dr. Woolcock, is for physicians to pursue supplemental career options to not only reduce their clinical workload, but also increase income and expand their expertise. The academy’s core curriculum, an intensive two-week course, is designed to ensure graduating physicians can immediately start securing cases and begin the journey to building a successful IME practice.

To ensure physician success and reduce the learning curve of ‘real-world’ medicolegal exams, The IME Academy™ places special focus on report-writing skills and comprehension of the medical terminology associated with medicolegal exams. Academy curriculum includes:

THE IMPORTANCE OF IMEs: Learn the definition of an IME and how the exams are used in the industry.

PEER REVIEWS & MEDICAL FILE REVIEWS: Peer Reviews and Medical File Reviews are discussed and differentiated.

WRITE WINNING REPORTS: Learn report structure and specific writing skills necessary to perform and document competent exams.

PROPER INTERVIEW TECHNIQUES: Learn how to examine patients, including an opportunity for a live examination.

PERSONAL ACTION PLAN: Learn how to build a successful medicolegal practice with a review of different practice models.

In addition to the rich curriculum and accountability sessions with Dr. Woolcock, Academy graduates are provided with resources and tools to help ensure post-graduation success, including IME report templates, Fee Schedule templates and Retainer Agreement templates to provide the ultimate blueprint for writing no-fail reports, as well as a list of company contacts and access to a growing online community for continued support.

Leveraging the growing trend of dynamic learning environments, The IME Academy™ is an online educational platform. Physicians have an opportunity to dial in from the comfort of their homes, alleviating the need to take time off from work or incur the expense of paying for travel and hotels. Enrollment is open to a limited number of physicians until October 15th, with classes beginning October 17, 2017.

For more information about enrollment: http://www.TheIMEAcademy.com

ABOUT DR. EMILY WOOLCOCK

As an internationally recognized doctor, speaker, 2x best-selling author, mentor and consultant, Dr. Emily D Woolcock is among the country’s most well-known and respected orthopedic surgeons. She is dual Board Certified as an Orthopedic surgeon and Independent Medical Examiner. Dr. Emily specializes in Adult Joint Reconstruction and to date remains the first female surgeon to have successfully completed the world-renowned Hennepin County Fellowship in Shoulder, Hip and Knee Reconstruction.

Dr. Emily founded and established the Orthopaedic and Joint Replacement Institute with offices in Florida and Southeast Georgia. At the Institute, she faithfully served as respected instructor to physicians and eager to learn medical students from around the country. In addition, she has held a variety of positions at hospitals including Chief of Surgery and Vice Chief of Staff.

Dr. Emily launched the Accident Rehabilitation Center in Jacksonville, Florida to address the often-ignored orthopedic needs of car accident victims. Her strong dedication and commitment to high quality work did not go unrecognized by her peers. In 2010, Dr. Emily was selected to serve on the Advisory Board of the American Board of Independent Medical Examiners, a position she still holds today.

In 2011, Dr. Emily established the headquarters of National Orthopaedic Consultants, Inc., which is an orthopaedic practice that offers traditional care in addition to expert witness training and consultations. Through her unique coaching programs, Dr. Emily has trained physicians to become expert Independent Medical Examiners. Dr. Woolcock’s proudest accomplishment is the introduction of the power anti-inflammatory joint supplement, JointNutriMD, to the market. The creation of this product represents more than 20 years of her experience in treating, replacing, and improving diseased joints.

As a seasoned wife and mother, Dr. Emily has a passion for helping medical professionals create a work-life balance to practice medicine on their terms. She lives out her passions through The IME Academy™, which is designed to train physicians to become medicolegal experts and generate additional income.

