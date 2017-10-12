Treasure TV Is Now Running 24/7 on Treasuretv.tv

Buckinghamshire, UK — (SBWIRE) — 10/12/2017 — Treasure TV – is an innovative and unique new TV & Internet Channel specialising in Collectables & Memorabilia which broadcasts every day from 10pm – 1.00 am on TV Warehouse TV Channel – Sky 667, Greater Manchester Freeview 94 or you can watch on the Internet www.treasuretv.tv. A Catch Up facility is available which means you can choose which programmes you want to watch and when 24 hours per day worldwide.

The main genres covered are Music, Sports, Arts, Royalty & TV & Film with exclusive shows crammed with some rare and unique collectables and stunning great limited edition gifts. Among the subjects covered are: Star Trek, Star Wars, James Bond, Harry Potter, Dr Who, Soccer, Boxing, Wrestling, Formula One, Olympics, Royalty and Music for all tastes from Elvis to Rock to Soul to Country.

Each fantastic show includes a selection of Genuine Signed Photos of your favourite celebrities and Sports Stars and every signed item is supplied with a Certificate of Authenticity and a Lifetime guarantee.

The shows are hosted by the popular Gary 'Gazza' Ashburn who has over 35 years experience in the industry. He is a former Director of the Stanley Gibbons Group – who have been trading for over 175 years and are proud recipients of the coveted Royal Warrant.

Gary regularly appears on TV, Radio, Internet and in the Press, where his advice and valuations are highly appreciated. He is also a proud member of AFTAL (probably the World's most respected autograph dealers trade association).

So whether you are looking for a very Rare highly collectable piece to add to your collection, or a passionate fan seeking an exclusive and unusual gift for a special occasion, then Gary and Treasure TV should be your number one choice.

Media Contact:

Gary "Gazza" Ashburn

The Collectables Guru

Company: Canis Media, TV Warehouse

Address: Chalfont Grove, Narcot Lane, Chalfont St Peter, Buckinghamshire, SL9 8TW, UK

Phone no: +44 (0) 7951 104056

Email: gazza@treasuretv.tv

