Trinity Insurance Services forms new partnership with SSAFA, the Armed Forces Charity

The new partnership sees Trinity offer an exclusive deal on their military Life Insurance, with £30 cashback paid to customers who buy through a dedicated SSAFA web page.

Trinity Insurance Services have provided insurance products for the Armed Forces family for over 17 years, and pride themselves on operating under the time honoured military values; service, loyalty, integrity and trust. The firm has now established a new relationship with SSAFA, the Armed Forces Charity, who are well known for their work supporting members of the Armed Forces and their families.



Trinity's military Life Insurance product offers competitive rates by comparing a panel of the UK's top life insurers. Quotes are available online, or via a call back or home visit from a friendly Trinity representative, who will help customers establish their needs and find suitable cover.

Trinity have also committed to make a donation in support of SSAFA, the Armed Forces Charity for every policy they sell through the exclusive link. The offer will be shared with SSAFA's wide range of supporters, volunteers, staff and beneficiaries.

Trinity have also committed to make a donation in support of SSAFA, the Armed Forces Charity for every policy they sell through the exclusive link. The offer will be shared with SSAFA’s wide range of supporters, volunteers, staff and beneficiaries.

Tegan Jones, director of fundraising at SSAFA, added: “SSAFA is delighted to be partnering with Trinity to help members of the Armed Forces community in need. We are looking forward to seeing this partnership grow and develop in the future.”

Found in 1885, SSAFA (formerly known as Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association is the oldest Tri Service Military Charity in the UK. SSAFA commits to providing welfare and support for those currently serving in the Armed Forces, Veterans, and Armed Forces families. You can find out more about the charity at http://www.ssafa.org.uk or follow SSAFA on Twitter @SSAFA.



Trinity offer a range of insurance products designed for the Armed Forces family, including Military Kit Insurance, Military Home Insurance, Military Personal Accident Insurance and Military Travel Insurance. To find out more visit https://www.talktotrinity.com or like Trinity’s page on Facebook: @talktotrinityinsurance

