Voltage Controlled Oscillators Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2016–2024

The development of the voltage controlled oscillators was due to the increased demand for the varied oscillations. The demand for the voltage controlled oscillators increased as it had the capacity to produce oscillations with respect to the input. Thus its applications increased in several end-user industries.

Voltage Controlled Oscillators Market: Facts

Microwave Inc. in Texas has designed the 16 voltage-controlled oscillators (VCO) RF along with the microwave devices that will cover the bands from 10 MHz to 4350 MHz for the satellite communications (SATCOM), military electronics, wireless communications, and for test and measurement.

Voltage Controlled Oscillators Market: Segmentation

The global market for the voltage controlled oscillators is fragmented into product type, oscillation type, and application. Based on the product type, the global market is segregated into silicon oscillator and quartz oscillator. Based on the type of the oscillation, the market is categorized into linear or harmonic oscillators and relaxation oscillators. Based on the applications, the market is divided into consumer electronics, telecom, military, and industrial.

Voltage Controlled Oscillators Market: Growth Factors

There are several benefits that are offered by the voltage controlled oscillators such as they are small in size, resistance against high temperatures, protection against the false signals, and variable bandwidth. All these features are rarely found in the conventional oscillators thus increasing the demand for the voltage controlled oscillators. The other factors that are positively affecting the growth of the voltage controlled oscillators market are its ability to generate variable frequency oscillations with the change in the input voltage and its increased use in the end-user industries such as networking and military is fuelling the growth of the market. Another factor that triggers the growth of the market is its facility of larger output frequency range. The factors that are limiting the growth of the market are the production of the high phase noises which limits its usage and the introduction of the advanced oscillators that work on the MEMS technology and have the inheritance of advanced features reduces the adoption of the voltage controlled oscillators.

Voltage Controlled Oscillators Market: Regional Analysis

The region that has made the maximum technological advancements in terms of the voltage controlled oscillator is Asia Pacific. To add on, this region has the utmost numbers of the vendors and the manufacturers that deal with the production of the voltage controlled oscillators. Owing to all these factors, Asia Pacific region dominates the voltage controlled oscillators market. In comparison with Asia Pacific, Europe and North America have fewer resources thus the market is growing at a moderate rate in these regions.

Voltage Controlled Oscillators Market: Competitive Players

The key market players that are involved in the voltage controlled oscillators market include Seiko Epson Corp., ON Semiconductor, Macom, Analog Devices, Inc., Fujitsu, SiTime Corp., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Silicon Laboratories, Crystek Corporation, and Bowei Integrated Circuits Co., Ltd.

