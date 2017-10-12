Wellhead Power Solutions Shares Clean Air Award for its Hybrid Battery-Gas Turbine Technology

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Wellhead Power Solutions, LLC, a leader in Hybrid electrical generating systems, received the 2017 award for Innovative Clean Air Technology from California’s South Coast Air Quality Management District on October 6, 2017 for its Electric Gas Turbine (EGT®) technology. The award was shared with the Southern California Edison Company and General Electric for our ground-breaking joint efforts to integrate a 10MW battery system with SCE’s gas-fired-peaker plants in Norwalk and Rancho Cucamonga, California.

The SCE EGT® projects used General Electric’s battery energy storage system, an existing LM6000 gas turbine and software co-developed by General Electric and Wellhead based on Wellhead’s patented hybrid controls technology. “SCAQMD’s recognition of the Electric Gas Turbine for its ability to significantly reduce emissions reflects well on the potential air-quality benefits of our technology nationwide on similar projects, while delivering attractive investment returns for project owners,” said Hal Dittmer, President of Wellhead Power Solutions.

In a public statement, the air district said: “The hybrid system produces air quality benefits by allowing the turbine to be in standby mode without combusting fuel, which lowers emissions while the battery-stored energy enables immediate response to changing energy dispatch needs. The result of these innovations is that greenhouse gas and particulate emissions from each turbine are reduced by roughly 60% and demineralized water consumption drops by 2 million gallons per plant each year. This represents a major milestone in the capability to efficiently and reliably manage fluctuating or intermittent sources like wind and solar.”

Wellhead performed the EGT® installation services for the projects and upgraded the SCR units at the SCE facilities.

Wellhead Power Solutions, LLC is the technology affiliate of the Wellhead Electric Company, Inc. Wellhead is an independent power producer with over 30 years of experience inside and outside of California as a developer, owner, operator and constructor of both conventional and renewable energy projects. Based in Sacramento, Wellhead has 60 employees and over 400 megawatts of generating assets that it owns and operates. Wellhead began developing and experimenting with Hybrid control system concepts on its own LM6000 units beginning in 2010. The development effort was prompted by a dramatic increase in variable operation of its peaker fleet for grid reliability reasons (versus peak energy) as variable renewable generation increased in California. Wellhead has made a commitment to power plant and electric industry technology development and currently has four additional advanced technologies in the pipeline.

