Wisconsin Oven Ships Heavy Duty Walk-In Ovens to Automotive Industry

Wisconsin Oven Corporation shipped two (2) natural gas direct fired heavy duty walk-in series ovens to China to a manufacturer of automotive parts. The industrial ovens will be used to bake out phenolic resin from automotive brake components. These ovens are a duplicate of a previous order from this customer.

The work chambers of these walk-in ovens are 6’ W x 13’0” L x 8’6” H and the maximum temperature rating of 500°F. Both batch ovens have temperature uniformity of ±9°F at 450°F that was proven by a fifteen (15) point test.

The oven bodies are constructed with tongue and groove panel assemblies featuring our patented high efficiency panel seams (provides 25% better insulating efficiency). These walk-in ovens feature combination airflow, providing both horizontal and vertical upward airflow, which maximizes heating rates and temperature uniformity.

“We ship equipment around the world and have created a unique split line design that allows us to break down fully assembled equipment into sections that are easily reassembled on site. These ovens were being shipped in sea containers so we utilized both vertical and horizontal split lines.”- Jim Lucas, Senior Sales Engineer

Unique features of these walk-in ovens include:



Maximum temperature 500°F, normal temperature 450°F

Fifteen (15) point temperature uniformity profile at ±9°F @ 450°F

15,500 CFM @ 15 HP recirculation

1,000 CFM @ ½ HP exhaust

1,200,000 BTU burner

Combination airflow to maximize heating rates and temperature uniformity

Digital programmable temperature control

Honeywell 10” circular chart recorder

These walk-in ovens were fully factory tested and adjusted prior to shipment from our facility. All safety interlocks are checked for proper operation and the equipment is operated at the normal and maximum operating temperatures. An extensive quality assurance check list was completed to ensure the equipment met all Wisconsin Oven quality standards.

