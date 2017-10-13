Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

5DayDeal launches their 10th bundle and 5th photography bundle to help photographers learn while saving millions, rase hundreds of thousands for charity, and help creatives around the world!

5DayDeal launches the largest, most popular and most generous photography bundle in the world. 5DayDeal is launching The Complete Photography Bundle V, a new product targeting the growing demand for Photography Education within the photographers & creatives market.

The Complete Photography Bundle V helps photographers improve their photography skills and produce jaw dropping photos while saving them time and money. The new product allows customers to instantly download more than $2,500 of photography tools and resources all for less than 4% of the retail value.

Based in USA, 5DayDeal is a Photography Education Bundle Company helping the photographers & creatives market, including more than 75,000+ professional and hobbyist photographers from over 180 countries around the world, to Improve their photography craft by providing resources they need and love.

Griffin Stewart, CEO of 5DayDeal says: "Our bundles save photographers time, money and frustration while helping them improve their skills and giving them the tools to create the images they desire. They also have huge impact for charity around the world".

The Complete Photography Bundle V is put together by photographers for photographers by partnering with award-winning photographers and top industry educators—but it doesn't stop there, more than 10% from every sale is donated to charity!



The value of the target market for the new products or services is estimated to be over $10 Billion.

5DayDeal was launched in response to demand for customers wanting to grow their photography skills without breaking the bank (and help charities in the process). They aim to donate another $300,000+ on top of the $1,000,000 already donated since 2014 over the next 12 months.

End



For more information contact: Valerie Stewart 9298884123 press(at)5daydeal(dot)com

Logos available to download here: http://5daydeal.com/brand-assets/

About and history available here – http://5daydeal.com/about/charity/

Charity Partner Information available here – http://5daydeal.com/about/charity/

About 5DayDeal

5DayDeal is a Photography Education Bundle Company company based in USA and co-founded by husband and wife Valerie and Griffin Stewart and another couple in 2013 to help customers in the photographers & creatives market to Improve their photography craft by providing resources from top photography educators at over 95% off!

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/5DayDeal/prweb14781010.htm