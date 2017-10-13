AAA Communications Announces New, User-friendly Mobile Responsive Website Is In Development

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

AAA Communications is developing a robust, responsive platform with updated services and resources to complement today’s mobile workplace.

QTMS by AAA Communications is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of a brand new powerful mobile responsive website with innovative user-friendly features designed to streamline your business communications. When these updates go live later this October, clients and employees will enjoy improved tele-messaging and answering service options that include access to dedicated portals where accounts can be quickly and efficiently managed. With this improved, mobile-friendly interface, potential and current clients can now get quotes quickly and find answers to the most frequently asked questions about AAA’s services and features.

As a leader in telephone answering and tele-messaging service for more than 33 years, founder Nathan Vaccaro Jr. understands that staying on the leading edge of technology is essential for QTMS by AAA Communications and stated, ”We want to remain your answer to a busy world.” With a newly updated graphic interface interface backed by unmatched security and reliability, QTMS is well situated as a dominant force in the medical and non-medical tele-messaging and answering industry.

With a clear understanding that every client’s time is valuable, the updated site and mobile app feature industry specific pages that allow visitors to view each of the medical and non-medical industries QTMS serves and see a basic pricing model for busy professionals and scaling up to multiple facility Hospital Centers. Between these pages and the new FAQ section and easy contact form, getting answers and finding solutions is now much simpler.

Other new resources available on the updated site include interactive client and employee portals. The employee portal will not only provide current employees with new tools for managing their schedules and workday but there is also a robust online application that will make it easier for those looking for employment with an award-winning company to conveniently and quickly, apply online. AAA Communication's revamped client portal is an ideal extension for today’s mobile workplace, with separate areas to create group tasks, run reports, check messages and customize options according to each business' needs.

About QTMS by AAA Communications

AAA Communications is a nationwide data center operation focused on Telephone Answering and Tele-Messaging services with a redundancy, security and reliability unmatched by our competition. We are HIPAA Compliant and service a large variety of industries including Doctor and Dental Offices, Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Real Estate Companies, Service Companies, Law Offices and more. For more information about AAA Communications and our services, visit: https://qtms.com.

