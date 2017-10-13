Angelic New Christmas Music Album from Chart-topping Order of Nuns Released Worldwide Today, October 13

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Dominican Sisters of Mary Soar to #1 on Amazon's Classical Chart- Singing of Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring

Watch Short Trailer for Jesu Joy of Man's Desiring: Christmas with the Dominican Sisters of Mary Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zaRLBIBO-GU

2017 marks the 20th anniversary of the Dominican Sisters of Mary, Mother of the Eucharist! Since their founding in 1997, they have grown to over 138 Sisters and an average age of 30, they teach in preschool through college in missions all over the United States and also serve as librarians at the North America Seminary in Rome. Their Motherhouse is located in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Sisters have joyfully taken their messages of faith through education, television and music, to name a few of their outreaches. Most recently the Sisters made headlines for reaching one million likes on their much beloved Facebook page.

The Sisters chant the Divine Office throughout the day and their favorite hymns throughout the year, while also composing music of their own. They follow in the thirteenth-century footsteps of St. Dominic, while very much engaging the modern world. They have previously released chart-topping recordings: Mater Eucharistiae and The Rosary: Mysteries, Meditations & Music. The Sisters are back this year with a new release, Jesu Joy of Man’s Desiring: Christmas with The Dominican Sisters of Mary which has already reached #1 on Amazon's Classical Chart. This cozy holiday classic, is available today October 13, 2017.

The Sisters may also be recognized due to their multiple appearances on “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” which surprised the broadcast world with some of the highest ratings in their season of appearance.



http://www.oprah.com/oprahshow/Lisa-Ling-Spends-the-Night-at-a-Convent-Video

Additionally, they have received extensive publicity in the US and Canada through outlets such as CBS This Morning, NPR, The New York Times, The Detroit Free Press, The Washington Post, CNN, Fox News and beyond.

Also, the Sisters made headlines with their endearing reaction to the election of Pope Francis: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GScyqXchS6c

Their new multi-cultural Christmas album features music from ten different countries, the repertoire spanning centuries from the ancient to modern. Destined to be a special holiday musical memory-maker, ‘Jesu Joy’ includes beautiful acapella arrangements as well as small chamber orchestra accompaniment tracks consisting of the Sisters themselves playing the various instruments. The Dominican Sisters of Mary, Mother of the Eucharist have once again created a unique eclectic collection that is reflective of the music in their daily community life. Now widely available to share, the Sisters release this recording internationally with De Montfort Music through Sony Classical.

Recorded at the Ann Arbor Motherhouse chapel, Jesu Joy of Man’s Desiring: Christmas with the Dominican Sisters of Mary is meant to share some of the Sisters’ favorite carols. The selection ranges from the fun and festive Carol of the Bells to the sublime Christmas Proclamation and the harmonious Wake, Awake, For Night is Flying. As well on this special offering- are original compositions such as Snowflakes, which until now- have been heard only in the chapel each year at Christmas.

Foundress and Music Director Sr. Joseph Andrew Bogdanowicz, OP had this to say of the new recording, "We are so happy to add this Christmas recording to our earlier recordings. We have been wanting to share our Christmas music and traditions, and what better time to do so than this year as we celebrate the 20th Anniversary year of our community! We hope this beautiful music will accompany listeners for many special Christmas memories!"

