Anthony Fina Joins Business Development Team at LeasePlan USA

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Fina takes the reins for regional business development from recently promoted Gerry Tellier.

LeasePlan USA recently named Anthony Fina as the new vice president of business development in the Northeast region. Fina takes the place of longtime LeasePlan sales veteran, Gerry Tellier, who was promoted to senior vice president of business development – east.

“Gerry has been successful in his territory over the years, rising to the top as a true leader,” said Ricardo Fonzaghi, chief commercial officer at LeasePlan USA. “I’m proud to have him on our leadership team sharing his knowledge to further support our growth trajectory.”

Fina is one of three new additions to Tellier’s team. “Anthony has big shoes to fill, but I am sure that he is the one to do it,” Fonzaghi continued. “His expertise and commitment will truly be an asset for fleets looking to create efficiencies and reduce costs.”

“I am passionate about working with people and creating value for clients,” Fina said. “It’s exciting to have the opportunity to combine my fleet experience with LeasePlan’s forward-thinking to make a positive impact in the Northeast region.”

Fina brings a wealth of experience to LeasePlan with 25 years in fleet, holding prior roles with Merchants Fleet Management and GE Capital. He was selected to be a part of GE’s Imagination Breakthrough Team, and is an active member of NAFA.

About LeasePlan



LeasePlan is one of the world’s leading vehicle leasing companies, with approximately 1.7 million vehicles under our care in more than 30 countries. Our core business involves managing the entire vehicle life-cycle for our clients, taking care of everything from purchasing and maintenance to car re-marketing. With more than 50 years’ experience, we are a trusted partner for our corporate and mobility service clients. Our mission is to provide innovative, sustainable vehicle leasing solutions whoever you are and wherever you need to be – so you can focus on what's next. Find out more at http://www.us.leaseplan.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14800591.htm