Apple Rehab Shelton Lakes Partners with Emergency Services on Mock Disaster Drill

Apple Rehab Shelton Lakes, a branch of Apple Rehab Inc., participates with local Shelton fire and EMS personnel in mock evacuation.

Apple Rehab Shelton Lakes, which specializes in the delivery of sub-acute rehabilitation and long-term care services, staged a mock evacuation of the facility as part of a disaster drill on October 3rd.

Apple Rehab participated with the Shelton Police Department, Shelton Fire Department, Echo Hose EMS and Shelton City Emergency Manager, as well as the Connecticut Long Term Care Mutual Aid Plan(LTC-MAP). The LTC-MAP is a cooperative plan that brings together 262 skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities in times of crisis to support the disaster struck facility and assist with finding open beds, transportation and many other resources that are needed for the safe relocation of the residents.

“The facility was ‘disaster struck’ by a storm in which there were trees down on the building and broken windows. Additionally, the generator was non-functioning, ultimately forcing the evacuation,” said Paula Meunier, Administrator of Apple Rehab Shelton Lakes.

Apple Rehab Shelton Lakes organized a holding area in which it prepared residents for transportation to other facilities unaffected by the “storm.” “We organized medical records and medications as well as a change of clothing for the residents that were evacuated,” noted Meunier. “In addition to the holding area, a command center was set up across the hallway with phones, computers and a whiteboard to track progress.”

Added Andrew McGuire, CT LTC-MAP Program Manager and Fire & Emergency Management Consultant with Russell Phillips & Associates, LLC, “Incidents such as internal flooding, generator failure, building damage and loss of heat or air conditioning are just a few examples of things that could happen to any facility and push them to an evacuation. Once a year we conduct a week of exercises across Connecticut to test these plans and find opportunities for continued improvement with all of our plan members.”

