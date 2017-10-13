Backroads Forwards Global Conservation Efforts by Joining Adventure Travel Conservation Fund (ATCF)

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Backroads is proud to announce the company’s membership as an “Adventure Leader” in the Adventure Travel Conservation Fund (ATCF), an international nonprofit focused on funding on-the-ground conservation projects around the world. The ATCF provides members in the travel and outdoor industry an avenue to directly support projects that are critical to protecting the future of adventure travel. At this year’s ATWS conference, Backroads will be donating $50,000 towards a Match Campaign to encourage other adventure travel organizations to become members of the ATCF, while also doing good.

“The ATCF is thrilled to welcome Backroads as an Adventure Leader member. It is exciting to see large and influential organizations, such as Backroads, demonstrate their commitment to ensuring that the destinations where we all love to play and travel are being protected,” said Soraya Shattuck, ATCF Executive Director. “Backroads joins five other elite organizations at the Adventure Leader membership level: Adventure Travel Trade Association, ExOfficio, Eagle Creek, REI Adventures and UnCruise Adventures.”

The adventure and active travel industry is highly dependent on conserving the world’s natural and cultural resources, which is why Backroads and ATCF members from across the globe are uniting to protect threatened communities, cultures and wild places for current and future generations to enjoy. Once a year, the ATCF awards grants to organizations seeking conservation funding. Grant recipients are nominated and voted on by members of ATCF, and 100% of membership dues directly fund chosen conservation projects.

“At Backroads, we believe in the power of active travel to transform lives,” said Tom Hale, Founder and President of Backroads. “As stewards of the unique places where we travel, we are excited to join the ATCF in its founding year to protect the cultural and natural resources that allow us to do what we love – connecting people authentically with the world through active travel.”

“The adventure travel community has the power, the resources, and the responsibility to make an incredible impact on the world,” said outdoor industry pioneer Steve Barker, Founder of Eagle Creek and ATCF Board Chair. “Through ATCF, companies around the globe unite their influence and passion to support organizations that protect, preserve and improve destinations, resources, and indigenous cultures so they’ll be around for years to come.”

Both nonprofit and for-profit organizations, which may include conservation groups, indigenous people groups, tour operators, or accommodations, can receive project funding from ATCF. To learn more about the funding criteria, or to apply for a future ATCF grant, please visit the projects page on the ATCF website. To learn more about joining ATCF and becoming a member organization supporting global conservation, please visit adventuretravelconservationfund.org.

Backroads was founded in 1979 by Tom Hale and has been in business for more than 38 years. The company hosts thousands of guests, 75% of whom are repeat guests or referrals from past guests, in hundreds of locations across the globe. Backroads is a founding member of the Adventure Collection. For more information, please visit http://www.backroads.com or call 800-462-2848 daily, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Pacific time.

The mission of the Adventure Travel Conservation Fund (ATCF) is to directly fund local projects engaged in the conservation of unique natural and cultural resources of adventure travel destinations. The ATCF is an international nonprofit focused on funding conservation projects primarily outside the United States and Canada. The ATCF members are a diverse group of leading adventure travel and outdoor recreation businesses who share a common ethos and commitment to protecting the resources from which the adventure tourism industry depends on. For more information, visit adventuretravelconservationfund.org.

