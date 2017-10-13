BIP Invests More Than US $15M in simpleshow

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Simpleshow confirms successful completion of investment round for accelerated international growth and tech innovations

The Simpleshow Company S.A., the explainer video pioneer, raises funding from Luxembourg-based investor BIP Fund SCA (Sicar) to further support its successful growth path.

Since its inception in 2008, simpleshow has become the worldwide market leader for professional explainer video production. Last year, the company released the DIY online video creator mysimpleshow.com, which automatically creates video content from text input.

simpleshow CEO Karsten Boehrs emphasizes that, “The new funding will promote international growth, further development of mysimpleshow.com and ongoing digitalization of the company. It accelerates our momentum, helping us to accomplish our mission to provide the best explainer video solutions to anyone.”

Morten Sondergaard, Chairman of The Simpleshow Company S.A., welcomes the new investor and adds that, “BIP is a strong partner for the Company and, alongside our other shareholders, will help to achieve our ambitious goals.”

Katrin Wehr-Seiter, Managing Director of BIP who will, together with Natalia Sutugina of BIP, join the Board, highlights: “simpleshow has exciting growth perspectives based on very attractive market dynamics and the Company’s profound expertise, strong customer relationships and technical innovation. We are looking forward to support simpleshow in its next growth phase.”

With offices in 10 international cities and last year’s launch of mysimpleshow.com, simpleshow has successfully established from a German startup to an international player, providing eLearning and communication resources primarily to large corporates, but also to other business and education customers.

About simpleshow: simpleshow is the market leader for professional explainer video production and so far has produced several thousand clips in more than 50 languages worldwide. With offices in Luxembourg, Berlin, Stuttgart, London, Zurich, Miami, Singapore, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur and Tokyo, more than 150 employees serve customers around the globe. simpleshows explain complex topics in short, entertaining, and easy-to-understand videos; and its methodology is trusted by major blue-chip corporations worldwide. Today, the company offers a variety of formats, from simple online videos to innovative and interactive online courses, and its online video maker mysimpleshow.

About BIP: BIP Fund SCA (Sicar) is an independent investor based in Luxembourg with proven experience and a sustainable track record. It invests in medium-sized companies with a clear growth perspective, especially in Germany, the Benelux countries, France, Austria and Switzerland. BIP supports the further development and expansion of companies in various sectors, both through relevant expertise and through the provision of financing for growth initiatives or acquisitions.

