Bizagi Cloud Achieves HIPAA Compliance

Digital Platform Meets Critical Data Security Standards for Healthcare Applications

Bizagi, a leading enterprise software provider of digital process automation solutions, today announced that its Bizagi Cloud offering has achieved compliance with all data security standards outlined in the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

Today’s healthcare providers, financial institutions, and government agencies are required to meet the most stringent data security guidelines by law and also require third-part data vendors to meet these same guidelines.

HIPAA law regulates the use and disclosure of an individual’s health information in any format, also known as Protected Health Information (PHI). The evaluation of compliance measured the strict controls Bizagi has put into place to keep private information secure within its cloud-based services.

“Breach is a real concern for healthcare organizations. With the increase in the amount of sensitive patient data stored, plus strict regulations, protecting private information is a critical responsibility for healthcare CIOs,” said Rich Fitchen, GM of North America at Bizagi.

“With this achievement, our healthcare customers can feel confident that the Bizagi Cloud data verification services meet HIPAA data security requirements as well as other important security standards,” added Bizagi CEO Gustavo Gomez.

About Bizagi

Bizagi helps organizations to transform into digital businesses. Its process automation platform connects people, applications, devices and information to deliver the engaging experience that today's customers demand.





