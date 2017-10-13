Bridger Selects One, Inc. for Policy Management System

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Bridger, an insurtech start-up, has selected One, Inc. to deploy its cloud-based policy management system to serve its more than 2,000 independent agents throughout California.

Bridger, an insurtech start-up, has selected One, Inc. to deploy its cloud-based policy management system to serve its more than 2,000 independent agents throughout California.

One, Inc.’s policy management platform, InsureOne, is a cloud-based integrated suite with policy administration, claims management, billing, rating, document production, data warehouse, and digital engagement payment processing capabilities. Bridger’s agents and their respective policy holders will experience a highly secure and collaborative environment through which to manage all aspects of their insurance products.

“We went through an extensive process of considering the best companies in the auto insurance industry for a policy management system that would provide the overall best set of capabilities that we felt our agents and policy holders needed,” stated Martin Newby, COO of Bridger. “InsureOne is a product we believe is ahead of the curve in meeting the standards Bridger has established as we look to expand beyond California and into states such as Texas and Arizona.”

“We are pleased to welcome Bridger to our growing base of customers. We believe the future of insurance is through offering a superior user experience via digital engagement and we are excited to work with Bridger who is disrupting the way insurance is purchased and managed digitally,” said Christopher W. Ewing, CEO of One, Inc.

Bridger launched in June and established their initial impact on the marketplace by acquiring SCJ Insurance Services of Pleasanton, California, a 40-year managing general agency that lead the market with non-standard auto programs. Bridger is now leveraging its agency network to rapidly expand product offerings to include renters and commercial auto insurance programs. Additionally, the company is in the midst of developing several unique technologies designed to change the way insurance is transacted for a new generation of users, with plans to begin releasing these proprietary programs into the market beginning in 2018.

Visit bridgerins.com for more information.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14796066.htm