BrightStar Care SLO Helps Families with Loved Ones Suffering from Alzheimer’s or Dementia

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Mechell Vieira, of BrightStar Care of San Luis Obispo, lists the top two tips for creating a long-term care plan for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

Many families have long-term insurance that covers care for a family member with Alzheimer’s or dementia. However, many long-term care insurance companies have a waiver for care if the client has a cognitive impairment diagnosis.

“What this will mean is the 90-day elimination period, when the family pays for care, is often waived, so the benefits from their insurance start immediately,” said Mechell Vieira, owner of BrightStar Care of San Luis Obispo, a home care agency that also provides medical staffing solutions.

In order to help people craft the best long-term care plan for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or dementia and to take advantage of long-term insurance, Vieira lists the following two tips:

No. 1: Hire a home care agency before there is a catastrophic need. “This is the best plan,” stressed Vieira. “Alzheimer’s can be overwhelming for a family caregiver, particularly if your loved one is in the more serious stages of this disease. A reputable home care agency can help your loved one live with dignity and purpose safely and securely in their own home, while enjoying optimal health and emotional well-being.”

No. 2: Find a home care agency that offers dementia training for its caregivers. That way, the caregiver will be familiar with how to speak with a person with dementia or cognitive impairment. “They learn to use short sentences without a bunch of fluff words,” concluded Vieira. “They learn to repeat the commands so the client is not sidetracked by the number of words flooding into their already jumbled brains.”

About BrightStar Care of San Luis Obispo



BrightStar Care of San Luis Obispo provides quality home care, caregivers and medical staffing solutions to families and businesses in the San Luis Obispo County area. Its home care agency services include Alzheimer’s/Dementia care, companion care, personal care, child care and transportation services. For more information, call (805) 322-3698, or visit http://www.brightstarcare.com/san-luis-obispo.

About the NALA™



The NALA offers small and medium-sized businesses effective ways to reach customers through new media. As a single-agency source, the NALA helps businesses flourish in their local community. The NALA’s mission is to promote a business’ relevant and newsworthy events and achievements, both online and through traditional media. The information and content in this article are not in conjunction with the views of the NALA. For media inquiries, please call 805.650.6121, ext. 361.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/BrightStarCareSLO/longtermcareplantips/prweb14793294.htm