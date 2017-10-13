Certification Key in Preventing Infection

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

CBIC Highlights Certified Infection Prevention and Control Professionals Day during International Infection Prevention Week

Each year, millions of patients contract infections in hospitals and other healthcare settings, creating a tremendous burden on healthcare systems and public health in general.

According to the Certification Board of Infection Control and Epidemiology, Inc. (CBIC®), preventing these infections has the potential to save lives, reduce illness and disability, and avoid billions of dollars in unnecessary healthcare expenses.

As part of International Infection Prevention Week (IIPW), October 15-21, 2017, CBIC will honor individuals certified in infection prevention and control (CIC®) with Certified Infection Preventionist (IP) / Infection Prevention and Control Professional (ICP) Day on Wednesday, October 18. The CIC® credential, administered by CBIC, identifies healthcare professionals who have shown a mastery of knowledge in infection prevention and control.

Those who have earned their CIC® certification are responsible for developing and implementing infection prevention and control measures, educating healthcare workers and the public on infection prevention, analyzing infection data to assess effectiveness of actions, and pursuing the condition of zero infections in all healthcare settings.

In regards to IIPW and Certified IP/ICP Day, CBIC President Lita Jo Henman, MPH, CIC said, "The dedication and creativity of infection preventionists across the world as they partner with all healthcare professionals to make care safer, amazes and inspires me every day. It is an honor to recognize the individuals who do this incredible work during IIPW."

International Infection Prevention Week was established in 1986 to promote the work of infection prevention and control professionals and educate the public on the importance of preventing infection. IIPW is sponsored by the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Inc (APIC) and supported by the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, (SHEA), the American Hospital Association (AHA), and many other association partners.

“Board certification in infection prevention and control (CIC®) demonstrates an infection preventionist’s competency and commitment to prevent infections and ultimately save lives,” said APIC President Linda Greene, RN, MPS, CIC, FAPIC. “International Infection Prevention Week is a perfect time to highlight the critical role of the CIC® designation in the context of patient safety.”

The CIC® credential is supported by numerous infection control organizations, including APIC, IPAC Canada and IFIC. IPAC Canada President Molly Blake, BN, MHS, CIC, said, “This credential is recognized internationally as a symbol of excellence in the practice of infection prevention and control. We encourage employers to support certification and make it a part of the job description for Infection Prevention and Control Professionals.”

The Certification Board of Infection Control and Epidemiology, Inc. was founded in 1981 to protect the public by raising the standard of the infection prevention and control profession through the development, administration and promotion of an accredited certification process. The CIC® certification is held by over 6,300 infection prevention and control professionals working in hospitals, long-term care facilities, ambulatory care centers, and other healthcare and public health settings throughout the world. For more information, please visit http://www.cbic.org.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14796123.htm