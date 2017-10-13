Choose the right Optovue AngioVue system for you

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Haag-Streit UK(HS-UK), the leading manufacturer and distributor of gold-standard optometry and ophthalmic equipment, is pleased to announce the availability of three Optovue AngioVue systems, configured to meet the specific needs of each practitioner.

AngioVue Essential provides the features needed to get started learning and using OCTA in clinical practice. The system makes OCTA easy to use and interpret; with a single page report displaying individual layers of retinal vasculature, alongside structural OCT B-scans. The Optovue Wellness solution creates a revenue stream and differentiates your practice as well as motivating patients to return for their annual exam.

AngioVue Retina is configured with vital features designed specifically for retinal practices to allow adoption of OCT and OCTA into the clinical workflow with minimal disruption. Retinal specialists will be able to quickly visualise the presence or absence of retinal vessels, and assess new information about the microvasculature, with extraordinary detail. This information may be integrated with other diagnostic imaging results to form a complete picture of a patient’s disease state and their treatment options.

AngioVue Comprehensive provides OCTA with extensive analytical functionality. Optovue’s singular AngioAnalytics provides quantification of ocular blood flow and offers a number of tools to measure and quantify flow, non- flow and flow density. Another feature, AngioMontageHD, instantly combines macula and optic disc images for high-density widefield visualisation (10×6 mm). This unprecedented display of microvasculature enables assessment of the essential part of the retina to aid in the early diagnosis and management of sight-threatening diseases.

AngioVue Essential and AngioVue Retina can be easily upgraded to AngioVue Comprehensive at any time.

Jacqui Kenyon, Product Manager for HS-UK, said, “ By Introducing the option of three different configurations of AngioVue, we are able to offer the practitioner not only advanced technology for today, but also the ease and flexibility to upgrade seamlessly going forward. “

