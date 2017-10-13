Colorado Springs Dental, Vision and Orthodontic Center Provides Needed Relief to Victims of Recent Hurricanes

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Academy Kids Dental, Vision, and Orthodontics Donates Dental Supplies to Those Impacted by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria

Academy Kids Dental, Vision and Orthodontics, a leading provider of high-quality dental and vision care for children in Colorado Springs, will donate needed dental supplies to those impacted by recent hurricanes. Supplies donated include hundreds of toothbrushes, and dental supplies including masks, gauze and more.

“This season has seen an extraordinary confluence of disasters, from Hurricane Harvey, Irma and Maria, as well as the earthquake near Mexico City,” said Deborah Knutson, Director of Communications, Corporate Relations and Brand Management for The Salvation Army in the Western U.S. “This level of devastation in such a short period of time is a rare challenge, but generous donors are helping us to meet that challenge. And we’re deeply grateful.”

Academy Kids Dental, Vision and Orthodontics provides comprehensive dental and vision care, including dental and eye exams, glasses, and more for children in Colorado Springs.

“We were deeply saddened to see the devastation caused by Harvey, Irma and Maria,” said Lucas Jehl, Practice Leader at Academy Kids Dental, Vision and Orthodontics. “In times like these, often healthcare providers are pressed to provide high-quality care due to supply shortages. Our team is heartened and honored to be able to contribute to our dental health counterparts in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and beyond.”

About Academy Kids Dental, Vision & Orthodontics



Academy Kids is 100% focused on delivering quality care to children in underserved communities. With offices nationwide, the company has been helping children ages six months through 20 years gain access to quality Dental, Vision and Orthodontic care since 2006. Their kid-friendly Pueblo Vision center opened in mid-2016 making it fun, easy and affordable for Colorado children to thrive.

About The Salvation Army



The Salvation Army, established in London in 1865, has been supporting those in need without discrimination for more than 135 years in the U.S. More than 25 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through a range of social services: food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless, and opportunities for underprivileged children. The Salvation Army tracks the level of need across the country with the Human Needs Index (HumanNeedsIndex.org). The Salvation Army has served survivors of every major national disaster since 1900. The Salvation Army does not place an administrative fee on disaster donations. During emergency disasters, 100 percent of designated gifts are used to support specific relief efforts. For more information, go to http://www.SalvationArmyUSA.org or follow on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS.

