DecisivEdge Partners with Ramco Systems as US-centric Technology & Implementation Partner

DecisivEdge, a technology services and consulting company and Ramco Systems, a fast-growing global software player disrupting the market with its multi-tenanted cloud and mobile-based enterprise software are excited to announce their partnership. DecisivEdge is Ramco System’s US technology and implementation partner primarily focused on selling, implementing, and servicing Ramco’s Next Generation Financial ERP Solution.

Next Generation Financial ERP is an end-to-end state of the art financial platform built for midsize, large, and global enterprises. It helps organizations transform financial functions to a high value business centric model, set on a self-running operational infrastructure connecting all participants of the ecosystem.

Gartner’s Magic Quandrant:

In 2017, Ramco’s Next-gen Cloud Financial Software was recognized in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Cloud Core Financial Management Suites for Midsize, Large & Global Enterprises. To view the report, please visit this LINK .

“Ramco is setting itself apart by not just looking to optimize operations but to improve productivity and enable new capabilities that are critical to the businesses of the future. We are excited to partner with Ramco on this journey," said Sukumar Narayanan, President of DecisivEdge. “We have a strong track record of delivering value for financial services companies. With a wide range of capabilities including business optimization, technology strategy and solutions delivery and analytics, DecisivEdge and Ramco together offer significant value to finance companies, giving them an end-to-end solution and services that will help them become more efficient and grow their business faster,” added Narayanan.

“At Ramco, our focus is on building an ecosystem where the partner can evolve to meet market demands and help customers thrive digitally. Ramco’s domain expertise, combined with DecisivEdge’s knowledge to implement will help accelerate our reach into the market.” said, Harsh Vardhan, Chief Ecosystem Officer, Ramco Systems.

Ramco’s Finance & Accounting solution is being leveraged by several medium to large-sized organizations both as part of a full-suite ERP, as well as a stand-alone application. Ramco distinguishes itself by focusing on building deep domain-integrated financials and offering next-generation features that bring automation, simplification, and cognitive capabilities to the application, helping organizations move towards an era of self-running finance.

About DecisivEdge, LLC

DecisivEdge helps clients across the world find, develop, and sustain competitive advantage. From strategy to technology to analytics, our global team provides a tightly knit program of services that optimize processes and amplify the value of your business. At the same time, we help you navigate the uncertainty that can accompany change – drawing on our deep background in operations, we evaluate and mitigate risk throughout the engagement. When you need a powerful advantage in your market, let DecisivEdge drive you to distinction.

About Ramco Systems

Ramco is a fast-growing enterprise software player disrupting the market with its multi-tenant cloud and mobile-based enterprise software in the area of ERP, HCM and Global Payroll, and M&E MRO for Aviation. Part of the USD 1 billion Ramco Group, Ramco Systems focuses on Innovation and Culture to differentiate itself in the marketplace. On the Innovation front, Ramco has been focusing on moving towards Cognitive and Robotic ERP with features such as Bot It – which allows users to complete transactions using natural conversations; Mail Bot – transacts with the application by just sending an email; HUB It – a one screen does it all concept built to address all activities of a user; Thumb It – mobility where the system presents users with an option to choose rather than type values and Prompt It – a cognitive ability which will let the system complete the transaction and prompts the user for approval.

With 1600+ employees spread across 22 offices globally, Ramco follows a flat and open culture where employees are encouraged to share knowledge and grow in a professional work environment.

Positioned as Niche Vendor in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financials & Cloud HCM Suites; Recognized as a ‘Highly Recommended’ Payroll Software Supplier of the Year 2017 by Global Payroll Association; Positioned as ‘Achiever’ in Everest Group's Multi-Country Payroll Platform Assessment; Winner of ISG Award for Innovation; Winner of HR Vendors of the Year Award 2016; Chosen as Preferred Next-Gen MRO IT Vendor by ARSA.

Trademarks

Ramco is a registered trademark of Ramco Systems and/or its affiliates.

