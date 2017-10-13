Early Registration Now Open for 32nd Annual iaedp™ Symposium

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp™) Foundation, which established the certification process to promote standards of excellence for the field of eating disorders, announces the opening of early registration for the 2018 iaedp™ Symposium, scheduled for March 22 – 25, 2018 in Orlando, Florida at the Omni Resort at ChampionsGate.

The annual iaedp™ Symposium offers four days of training sessions and instructive presentations featuring the latest research in the field of eating disorders from world-renowned experts from both the U.S. and abroad.

Early registration is open through January 15, 2018 with important registration discounts available: for iaedp™ certified members, $625; for members, $675; for non-iaedp™ members, $750; for full-time students, $375; for retired registrants, $375; and for international registrants, $375. Discount rates for groups and one-day registrations also are available. After January 15, 2018, all costs increase by $50. For more information about early registration, go to iaedp.com.



For registered Symposium attendees, discounted hotel rates at the Omni at ChampionsGate are available on a first come-first served basis for iaedp™ Symposium attendees. Rooms must be reserved by February 18, 2018 to receive the room discount.

“Each year, the critical mission of the Symposium is to present the leading authorities in research and treatment of eating disorders and co-occurring addictions to educate professionals and promote effective, high-quality treatment for patients,” said Bonnie Harken, Managing Director at the iaedp™ Foundation. “It is also very important to all of us at iaedp™ to make the Symposium as accessible as possible for all eating disorder professionals and students.”

About the iaedp™ Foundation: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions. The iaedp™ Foundation proudly announces the supporting sponsors for the 2018 iaedp™ Symposium:



Silver and Event Sponsor: Avalon Hills



Bronze Sponsor: Breathe Life Healing Centers



Bronze Sponsor: Montecatini Eating Disorder Treatment Centers

