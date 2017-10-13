Emergence of Industrial Signal Converter Market Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.33% to 2017-2021

The Report Global Industrial Signal Converter Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY — (SBWIRE) — 10/13/2017 — About Industrial Signal Converter

Industrial signal converters are integral parts of production processes in industries. These converters are used for safe and reliable transmission of analog signals collected from sensors and actuators. Signal converters are essential equipment in industries such as mining and oil and gas, wherein process variables such as temperature and pressure are the prevalent aspects. It is of utmost importance in such industries to accurately measure analog signals for precision in process and safety reasons.

Technavios analysts forecast the global industrial signal converter market to grow at a CAGR of 4.33% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial signal converter market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Industrial Signal Converter Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

ABB

Emerson Electric

General Electric

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Other prominent vendors

Dwyer Instruments

Honeywell International

OMRON

Pepperl+Fuchs

PHOENIX CONTACT

Market driver

Increased applications in low-powered signal and data conversion systems

Market challenge

Noise- and temperature-related issues

Market trend

Emergence of new types of data conversion systems

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Market size and forecast

Global industrial signal converter market by end-user

Global industrial signal converter market by water and wastewater treatment industry

Global industrial signal converter market by mining industry

Global industrial signal converter market by power industry

Global industrial signal converter market by oil and gas industry

Global industrial signal converter market by others

PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas Market size and forecast

EMEA Market size and forecast

APAC Market size and forecast

Market opportunity

PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

Emergence of new types of data conversion systems

Rise in digitization among end-user industries

Increase in use of smart wearables in industries

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Competitive landscape

Other prominent vendors

PART 12: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS

ABB

Emerson Electric

General Electric

