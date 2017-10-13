Financial Poise™ Premieres “Valuing Lost Profits for Litigation Purposes,” a Webinar, Airing October 19th, 2pm CST Through West LegalEdcenter

Financial Poise™ Webinars and West LegalEdcenter are pleased to announce the October 19th premiere of a new webinar “Valuing Lost Profits for Litigation Purposes," examining different methods to measure lost profits and identifying some of the critical elements that must be considered in developing and presenting a damages theory in court. Moderator Gary Frantzen of Alvarez & Marsal Valuation Services joins panelists from Baker Tilly, Sugar Felsenthal Grais & Hammer, and Aprio, LLP, to discuss valuation in the context of litigation.

This webinar series focuses on valuation. Valuation is used by market participants to determine the price they are willing to pay or receive to transact a sale of a security, a business or an asset. The same techniques are used to determine the price they are willing to pay or receive to settle a claim or satisfy a liability. It should be no surprise then that when there is a dispute between two or more parties regarding value, the same valuation techniques and skills are necessary to resolve the dispute. Attorneys, accountants and business owners often rely on independent, third-party valuation experts to assist in the resolution of disputes or potential conflict situations. Some of the typical situations in which valuation experts are utilized include fair value financial reporting (GAAP accounting), bankruptcy, income tax reporting, property tax appeals, estate and gift tax planning and reporting, dissenting shareholder disputes, corporate transactions and disputes, divorce litigation, shareholder disputes or economic damages analysis as well as many other business and legal purposes.

The second episode of the VALUATION FIGHTS IN LITIGATION: BATTLE OF THE EXPERT 2017 webinar series is Valuing Lost Profits for Litigation Purposes, airing on October 19th at 2pm CST (REGISTER HERE), and features host Gary Frantzen of Alvarez & Marsal Valuation Services. He is joined by Anne Vanderkamp of Baker Tilly, Lisa Vandesteeg of Sugar Felsenthal Grais & Hammer, and Leanne Gould of Aprio, LLP to discuss lost profits and presenting a damages theory in court.

A competitor, contractor or other third party has taken actions that have damaged your business in the form of lost profits. How do you measure the lost profits? Must you demonstrate lost profits with certainty? Over what period do you measure the lost profits? If your business has not recovered fully, can you include estimated future lost profits? These are all important questions in a lost profits case. This webinar addresses those questions and summarizes the different methods to measure lost profits, as well as some of the critical elements that must be considered in developing and presenting your damages theory in court.

The VALUATION FIGHTS IN LITIGATION: BATTLE OF THE EXPERT 2017 webinar series is sponsored by EisnerAmper. The third and final episode in the series is "Bankruptcy Valuation Issues: Valuation in the Context of a Fraudulent Transfer or Preference Attack," airing on December 7, 2017 at 2pm CST. All episodes premiere live through West LegalEdCenter and then are made available on-demand.

Each episode is delivered in Plain English understandable to business owners and executives without much background in these areas. Yet, each episode is proven to be valuable to seasoned professionals. As with all Financial Poise Webinars, each episode in the series brings you into engaging, sometimes humorous, conversations designed to entertain as it teaches. And, as with all Financial Poise Webinars, each episode in the series is designed to be viewed independently of the other episodes, so that participants will enhance their knowledge of this area whether they attend one, some, or all of the episodes.

ABOUT FINANCIAL POISE™:



Financial Poise™ (http://www.financialpoise.com) provides unbiased news, continuing education, and intelligence to private business owners, executives, investors, and their trusted advisors. For more information contact Cristina Nolan at cnolan(at)financialpoise(dot)com or 312.469.0135.

ABOUT EISNERAMPER: EisnerAmper is a leading full-service advisory and accounting firm with offices coast to coast and internationally. Visit http://www.eisneramper.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/VALUINGLOSTPROFITS/LITIGATION/prweb14800282.htm