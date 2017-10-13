Freed-Hardeman to Inaugurate Shannon as 16th President Oct. 19

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

David R. Shannon will be inaugurated as the 16th president of Freed-Hardeman University Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. in Loyd Auditorium. He began his duties June 1, having been selected by university trustees April 21, 2017, following an extensive search.

Chairman of the FHU Board of Trustees John Law, who has called Shannon “an expert communicator, collaborator, team builder, motivator and encourager,” will present the presidential medallion to Shannon. “We look forward to seeing the ways God will use his talents to lead and impact lives for generations,” Law said. The processional, led by Dr. Roy Sharp, chief marshal and mace bearer, will include a military color guard, delegates of higher education institutions and learned societies, FHU administrators and faculty, former FHU presidents and their wives, trustees, platform members and FHU President David Shannon and his wife Tracie.

Members of the faculty and staff, along with the Student Government Association president, will lead prayers and congregational singing and read scripture. Shannon will be introduced by his son Colton, a 2012 FHU alumnus and a counselor and minister in Memphis. The FHU Chorale, under the direction of Dr. Gary McKnight, will perform.

Shannon, who was the minister of the Mount Juliet Church of Christ from 1999 until 2017, began preaching in Middle Tennessee at age 14. Through the years, he has served as keynote speaker for conferences and seminars around the country in addition to preaching at Mount Juliet, where the congregation more than doubled its attendance during his tenure.

In addition to David, Tracie and Colton, the Shannon family includes: Colton’s wife, Rachael Weaver Shannon (FHU Class of 2013), and their children, Max and Meryl; Lacie Shannon Haynes (FHU Class of 2014) and her husband, Clint Haynes (FHU Class of 2004); Rong Yang and Emilie Shannon.

The Shannons, in keeping with their desire to keep the focus on students, have invited FHU students to join them and their family for a celebratory picnic in Heritage Commons at 5 p.m.

