Gilbane Building Company Celebrates “Topping-Off” at West Valley College Student Services Center

Gilbane Building Company, a national leader in construction management, was happy to celebrate a major milestone at the site of the West Valley College Student Services Center project in Saratoga, CA. The steel topping off ceremony was attended by representatives from West Valley – Mission Community College District, college staff, and representatives from Gilbane and key contractors.

Gilbane is providing Construction Management and as-needed Program Management services for the construction of West Valley College’s new 36,000 SF Student Services Center building. The project involves the replacement of the existing Admissions & Records and Counseling buildings, and will consolidate student services functions under one roof. The new building will allow for replacement of two outdated permanent buildings and two portable buildings. The two-story facility will house Counseling, Admissions & Records, Disability Education Support programs, Extended Opportunity Services and programs, Learning Services, and Health Sciences.

"The Student Services Center will be the heart of our efforts in promoting student success. We appreciate the efforts of our colleagues at Gilbane to help keep this project on track,” said Bradley Davis, President of West Valley College.

“It took just over a year and a half of hard work and determination to hit this milestone and the Gilbane team looks forward to continued success working with the District’s team, design team and contractors,” says Kevin Eckels, Project Manager with Gilbane.

“The project team is coordinating efforts to deliver the building that serves the students & community for next 50 years,” says Shaik Sihabuddin, Sr. Project Manager with Gilbane. “Kevin and his team navigated through various challenges to get the building off ground. Kudos to the college, contractors, architects and engineers who played prominent roles in this achievement.”

