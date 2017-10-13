Global Calcined Petroleum Coke Market (2017-2022) – Aminco Resource, Asbury Carbons, Ferrolux, Carbograf, MMC Saudi

Global Calcined Petroleum Coke Market Outlook 2016-2021

Deerfield Beach, FL — (SBWIRE) — 10/13/2017 — Global Calcined Petroleum Coke) Market Report introduced a Market Segment, Product Types, with Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share and Growth, focuses on top players in these regions/countries, Size, Share, Demand, Analysis, Manufacturers, Type and Application, Forecast 2017-2022.

Calcined petroleum coke is a high purity carbon material produced by heating green petroleum coke to drive off moisture, volatile matter, and impurities and to increase its electrical conductivity. The primary aluminum industry is the major consumer of calcined petroleum coke, representing approximately 80% of the demand for this carbon material. The balance of calcined coke demand originates from the steel and chemical industries, mostly as recarburizer and the manufacture of titanium dioxide pigment. Nearly 75% of Calcined petroleum coke is used in primary aluminum industry, the rest of them is for steel and chemical industries.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ http://www.marketresearchstore.com/report/global-calcined-petroleum-coke-market-outlook-2016-2021-95386#RequestSample

This report provides detailed analysis of worldwide markets for Calcined Petroleum Coke) from 2011-2015 and provides extensive market forecasts 2016-2021 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the key technological and market trends in the Calcined Petroleum Coke) market and further lays out an analysis of the factors influencing the supply/demand for Calcined Petroleum Coke), and the opportunities/challenges faced by industry participants. It also acts as an essential tool to companies active across the value chain and to the new entrants by enabling them to capitalize the opportunities and develop business strategies.

Global Calcined Petroleum Coke) Market Outlook 2016-2021, has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global Calcined Petroleum Coke) market collected from specialized sources. The report covers key technological developments in the recent times and profiles leading players in the market and analyzes their key strategies. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players.

The major players in the global Calcined Petroleum Coke market are,

Oxbow Corporation (USA),

Aminco Resource (USA),

Asbury Carbons (USA),

Ferrolux (USA),

RAIN CII CARBON (USA),

Carbograf (Mexico),

Aluminium Bahrain (Bahrain),

MMC Saudi (Saudi Arabia),

Minmat Ferro Alloys (India),

Atha Group (India),

Shandong KeYu Energy (China),

Lianxing New Materials (China),

Zhenhua Carbon Technology (China),

Cocan Graphite (China).

Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert @ http://www.marketresearchstore.com/report/global-calcined-petroleum-coke-market-outlook-2016-2021-95386#InquiryForBuying

Then, the report pay attention on worldwide major leading market players (in Calcined Petroleum Coke) industry area) with information such as Company Profile, Sales Volume, Price, Gross Margin and contact information. Global Calcined Petroleum Coke) Industry report also includes Upstream & downstream consumers analysis, raw materials.

All above Company Profile, Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue, Supply, Import, Export and Consumption covered in Calcined Petroleum Coke) industry report.

Lastly, the report enlists the vital conclusions that will assist all individuals who have a been interest in Calcined Petroleum Coke) Market.

For more information on this press release visit: http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/global-calcined-petroleum-coke-market-2017-2022-aminco-resource-asbury-carbons-ferrolux-carbograf-mmc-saudi-876677.htm