Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 12.97% Between 2017-2021

Cardiac biomarkers are the substances used to detect the risk stratification of a patient with chest pain or suspected acute coronary syndrome (ACS). These biomarkers are released in blood when the heart is damaged or stressed. The tests that are carried out by introducing the cardiac biomarkers to the bloodstream help in determining the risks of associated heart conditions such as cardiac ischemia, ACS, myocardial infarction, and other associated heart diseases.
Technavios analysts forecast the global cardiac biomarkers market to grow at a CAGR of 12.97% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cardiac biomarkers market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio's report, Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Abbott
Alere
F. Hoffmann-La Roche
Other prominent vendors
Advanced ImmunoChemical
AgPlus Diagnostics
AZSense
BD
BG Medicine
BioLegend
bioMrieux
Bio-Rad Laboratories
BODITECH MED
CAVADIS
Cisbio Bioassays
Creative Diagnostics
Critical Diagnostics
Cruinn Medical
DiaDexus
Enzo Life Sciences
Lepu Medical
LifeSign
LSI Medience
Merck
Monobind
Myriad RBM
NeoClone
NOWDiagnostics
Olink
Randox Laboratories
Response Biomedical
Signosis
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Tosoh Europe
Trinity Biotech
Trivitron Healthcare
Wondfo
Market driver
Increasing use of cardiac biomarkers
Market challenge
Dominance of top vendors
Market trend
Increased clinical trials
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by technology
Market overview
Conventional laboratory testing
POC testing
PART 07: Market segmentation by product
Market overview
Global troponin (cTnI, cTnT) assay market
Global others assay market
Global BNP & NT-proBNP assay market
Global CK-MB assay market
Global myoglobin assay market
PART 08: Market segmentation by end-user
Market overview
Hospitals and clinics
Diagnostic laboratories
PART 09: Geographical segmentation
Market overview
Cardiac biomarkers market in Americas
Cardiac biomarkers market in EMEA
Cardiac biomarkers market in APAC
PART 10: Decision framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 12: Market trends
Increased clinical trials
Increasing use of cardiac biomarkers in POC testing
Emerging cardiac biomarkers
PART 13: Vendor landscape
Competitive landscape
Abbott
