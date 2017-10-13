Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 12.97% Between 2017-2021

The Report Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Cardiac biomarkers are the substances used to detect the risk stratification of a patient with chest pain or suspected acute coronary syndrome (ACS). These biomarkers are released in blood when the heart is damaged or stressed. The tests that are carried out by introducing the cardiac biomarkers to the bloodstream help in determining the risks of associated heart conditions such as cardiac ischemia, ACS, myocardial infarction, and other associated heart diseases.

Technavios analysts forecast the global cardiac biomarkers market to grow at a CAGR of 12.97% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cardiac biomarkers market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Abbott

Alere

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Other prominent vendors

Advanced ImmunoChemical

AgPlus Diagnostics

AZSense

BD

BG Medicine

BioLegend

bioMrieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories

BODITECH MED

CAVADIS

Cisbio Bioassays

Creative Diagnostics

Critical Diagnostics

Cruinn Medical

DiaDexus

Enzo Life Sciences

Lepu Medical

LifeSign

LSI Medience

Merck

Monobind

Myriad RBM

NeoClone

NOWDiagnostics

Olink

Randox Laboratories

Response Biomedical

Signosis

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Tosoh Europe

Trinity Biotech

Trivitron Healthcare

Wondfo

Market driver

Increasing use of cardiac biomarkers

Market challenge

Dominance of top vendors

Market trend

Increased clinical trials

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by technology

Market overview

Conventional laboratory testing

POC testing

PART 07: Market segmentation by product

Market overview

Global troponin (cTnI, cTnT) assay market

Global others assay market

Global BNP & NT-proBNP assay market

Global CK-MB assay market

Global myoglobin assay market

PART 08: Market segmentation by end-user

Market overview

Hospitals and clinics

Diagnostic laboratories

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

Market overview

Cardiac biomarkers market in Americas

Cardiac biomarkers market in EMEA

Cardiac biomarkers market in APAC

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: Market trends

Increased clinical trials

Increasing use of cardiac biomarkers in POC testing

Emerging cardiac biomarkers

PART 13: Vendor landscape

Competitive landscape

Abbott

