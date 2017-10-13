Global Floor Ceiling Market Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2017-2022)

Pune, Maharashtra — (SBWIRE) — 10/13/2017 — Floor Ceiling Market

Summary:

The Global Floor Ceiling Market Report 2017 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Floor Ceiling industry.

This report provides an overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Ceiling Floor market examination is provided for the worldwide market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

The report focuses on World's major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, applications and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials, equipment and downstream consumers analysis is also carried out.

This report studies Floor Ceiling in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Armstrong World Industries, Inc.

Saint-Gobain S.A.

USG Corporation

Knauf

Techno Ceiling Products

ROCKFON

MADA GYPSUM

Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH

SAS International

New Ceiling Tiles, LLC

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Mineral Wool

Metal

Gypsum

Others

By Application, the market can be split into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Table of Contents

Global Floor Ceiling Market Professional Survey Report 2017

1 Industry Overview of Ceiling Floor

1.1 Definition and Specifications of Floor Ceiling

1.1.1 Definition of Floor Ceiling

1.1.2 Specifications of Floor Ceiling

1.2 Classification of Floor Ceiling

1.2.1 Mineral Wool

1.2.2 Metal

1.2.3 Gypsum

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Applications of Ceiling Floor

1.3.1 Residential

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Others

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Floor Ceiling

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Floor Ceiling

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Floor Ceiling

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Floor Ceiling

3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Floor Ceiling

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Floor Ceiling Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.2 Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Floor Ceiling Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.3 R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Floor Ceiling Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.4 Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Floor Ceiling Major Manufacturers in 2016

4 Global Floor Ceiling Overall Market Overview

4.1 2012-2017E Overall Market Analysis

4.2 Capacity Analysis

4.2.1 2012-2017E Global Floor Ceiling Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis

4.2.2 2016 Floor Ceiling Capacity Analysis (Company Segment)

In a word, the report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

