Global Fluorine Triamcinolone Market: Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

Fluorine triamcinolone is a synthetic glucocorticoid used to treat several medical conditions due to its immunomodulation and anti-inflammatory properties. They are used in the case of arthritis, allergies, psoriasis, eczema, and other diseases.

Factors such as increase in fungal skin infections such as eczema, rise in geriatric population, and increasing incidences of arthritis drive the market growth. However, the side effects of triamcinolone such as nosebleed, sore throat, and cough may restrain the market growth. However, increase in R&D investments and untapped market opportunities in emerging nations increase opportunities for the market growth.

The fluorine triamcinolone market is segmented on the basis of type, route of administration, and region. On the basis of type, it is segmented into acetonide, benetonide, furetonide, hexacetonide, and diacetate. On the basis of application, it is segmented in to oral, injection, inhalation, and ointment. Geographically, the market has been analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

The key players in the market include Drams Healthcare, Spine Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Skg Internationals, Monark Biocare Private Limited, Yana Healthcare, Maan Medex Private Limited, Leehpl Ventures Pvt. Ltd, Castor Lifecare Pvt. ltd, Bondane Pharma, and Glasier Wellness Inc.

