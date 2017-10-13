Global Micronized Wax Market Growth Opportunities in Polytetrafluoroethylene, Polyethylene Wax Product Segments

The global micronized wax market has been expansively elaborated in a 124-page publication added by QYReseachReports.com, titled “Global Micronized Wax Market Research Report 2017.” The publication could be a professional guideline for sellers, market investors, and producers dealing with micronized wax to make informed business decisions. The extensive insights offered in the report have been considered to be key for any company looking to cement its position or take an advancement in the market.

Brooklyn, NY — (SBWIRE) — 10/13/2017 — The opening portion of the publication includes a comprehensive overview of the global micronized wax market, which also sheds light on the scope of the product. The analysts have categorized the market into different segments on the basis of three types of classification, viz. type, application, and region. After a careful analysis of the market as per these categories, the analysts have revealed the market and production shares of several segments for the review period 2012–2017. However, the production market share of type and consumption market share of application segments have been unveiled specifically for the year 2015.

The publication has taken into account polytetrafluoroethylene wax, polypropylene wax, and polyethylene wax as some of the important types of micronized wax and tire and rubber, inks, flexible packaging, coatings and paint, and building materials as applications. Further, the market and revenue shares, price, and production growth in respect of type have been estimated for the aforementioned review period. With the same review period in view, the consumption growth rate of the world micronized wax market in terms of application has been provided in the publication.

Besides alerting readers about the possible restraining factors in the world micronized wax market on the part of the threat of substitutes and technological risks, the authors have offered a reliable study of growth opportunities and significant driving factors. Chief aspects such as change in political or economic environment, change in customer preference or needs, and technological development in corresponding sectors have been discussed in the report.

One of the concluding portions of the report has provided a broad evaluation of some of the vital geographies deemed crucial for the growth of the world micronized wax market, viz. India, Southeast Asia, Japan, China, Europe, and North America. All of these geographical markets have been prudently examined with regard to critical factors such as import, export, consumption, revenue, and production for the forecast period 2017–2022.

In order to thoroughly assess the vendor landscape of the international micronized wax market, the report has profiled 17 companies. Of these include BASF, MNZING, Shamrock Technologies, MPI, and Clariant. Each of these manufacturers has been profiled as per their competitors, manufacturing base, gross margin, price, revenue, production, and capacity. More information about the manufacturers has been offered according to the specification, application, and type of micronized wax, viz. polypropylene and polyethylene wax. Readers have also been informed about the main business of the above manufacturers along with some exposure of their basic information.

Lastly, the report has aimed at equipping readers with decisive findings and a conclusion about the worldwide micronized wax market.

Table of Contents

Global Micronized Wax Market Research Report 2017

1 Micronized Wax Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Micronized Wax

1.2 Micronized Wax Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Production Market Share of Micronized Wax by Type in 2015

1.2.2 Polyethylene Wax

1.2.3 Polypropylene Wax

1.2.4 Polytetrafluoroethylene Wax

1.3 Micronized Wax Segment by Application

1.3.1 Micronized Wax Consumption Market Share by Application in 2015

1.3.2 Building Materials

1.3.3 Coatings and Paint

1.3.4 Flexible Packaging

1.3.5 Inks

1.3.6 Tire and Rubber

1.4 Micronized Wax Market by Region

1.4.1 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Micronized Wax (2012-2022)

2 Global Micronized Wax Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Micronized Wax Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2015 and 2016)

2.2 Global Micronized Wax Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2015 and 2016)

2.3 Global Micronized Wax Average Price by Manufacturers (2015 and 2016)

2.4 Manufacturers Micronized Wax Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Micronized Wax Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Micronized Wax Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Micronized Wax Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Micronized Wax Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)

3.1 Global Micronized Wax Capacity and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.2 Global Micronized Wax Production and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.3 Global Micronized Wax Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.4 Global Micronized Wax Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.5 North America Micronized Wax Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.6 Europe Micronized Wax Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.7 China Micronized Wax Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.8 Japan Micronized Wax Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.9 Southeast Asia Micronized Wax Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.10 India Micronized Wax Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

4 Global Micronized Wax Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2012-2017)

4.1 Global Micronized Wax Consumption by Regions (2012-2017)

4.2 North America Micronized Wax Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.3 Europe Micronized Wax Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.4 China Micronized Wax Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.5 Japan Micronized Wax Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.6 Southeast Asia Micronized Wax Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

