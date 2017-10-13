Integrity Patent Group Implements Grant for Innovator and Inventor

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Scottsdale-based intellectual property attorney Jeffrey Herman, of Integrity Patent Group, announces $5,000 inventor’s grant.

Attorney Jeffrey Herman, founder of Integrity Patent Group, recently implemented an inventor’s grant worth $5,000 in credit towards Integrity Patent Group services.

“Innovation is at the heart of what we do. At Integrity Patent Group, we believe innovation is not only integral to the intellectual property industry, but integral to the advancement of society,” said Lauren Edwards, Grant Director and Patent Consultant of Integrity Patent Group. “Creativity and innovation should be encouraged and rewarded. So, to celebrate innovation, we will give one lucky budding inventor an award of $5,000 towards our patent services.”

Submissions for the grant will be accepted October 1 through January 15, 2018. Due to the sensitive need for confidentiality when it comes to sharing an invention idea with a third party in the U.S. ‘First-to-File’ patent system, all submissions must be accompanied by a signed Non-Disclosure Agreement and a Provisional Patent filing receipt dated sometime within the past year to be accepted.

A panel of five judges with diverse backgrounds will conduct a review of the submissions during the month of January in 2018 and one winner will be awarded the grant on February 1, 2018.

“Every wheel needs a little kickstart to accelerate and gain momentum,” said attorney Jeffrey Herman. “That’s why we at Integrity are willing to put our money where your mind is.”

The competition is open to all innovators and inventors who are at least 15 years of age. To apply for the grant, you may request a Grant Application by sending an email to lauren@integritypatentgroup.com.

