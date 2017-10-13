InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Toilet Accessory (SDB-602)

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

InventHelp, founded in 1984 in Pittsburgh, is attempting to submit this idea, the Wiz Lid, to applicable companies for their consideration.

PITTSBURGH…“I thought there needed to be a simple way to prevent splashes and splatters when urinating in an open toilet,” said an inventor, from San Diego, Calif., “so I invented THE WIZ LID.”

THE WIZ LID provides an effective way to prevent urine from splashing or leaving the toilet bowl area. In doing so, it ensures that the toilet seat, floor and walls remain clean. As a result, it increases hygiene and sanitation and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, THE WIZ LID is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. “My design helps to eliminate messes in the bathroom.”

The original design was submitted to the San Diego office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-SDB-602, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/InventHelp-Inventions/TheWizLid/prweb14798248.htm