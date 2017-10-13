InventHelp Inventor Develops Fuel-Pump Accessory (SDB-1082)

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Pittsburgh-based InventHelp, a leading inventor service company, is submitting this client’s idea, Fuel Pump Sensing System, in the hopes of a good faith review.

“I thought there needed to be a better way to detect minor problems with fuel station pumps,” said an inventor, from Wildomar, Calif., “so I invented the FUEL PUMP SENSING SYSTEM.”

The FUEL PUMP SENSING SYSTEM provides an effective way to manage fuel pump systems. It also offers a quick and efficient way to detect a problem or issue. As a result, it could help to prevent delays and frustrations. The invention features an efficient design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for refueling and gas stations. Additionally, it is producible in design variations, and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. “My design eliminates the need to shut down four to 10 lanes in the refueling area.”

The original design was submitted to the San Diego office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-SDB-1082, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/InventHelp-Inventions/FuelPumpSensingSystem/prweb14798422.htm