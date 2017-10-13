InventHelp Inventors Create Fishing-Rod Holder (SAH-1022)

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

InventHelp, a leading inventor service company, is working to submit Rod Caddy to companies for their review.

“We like to fish but we thought there needed to be a better way to hold onto a fishing rod,” said one of two inventors, from Benicia, Calif., “so we invented the ROD CADDY.”

The ROD CADDY provides an effective, hands-free way to hold a fishing rod. In doing so, it eliminates the need to rest the rod on the ground or against an object. As a result, it could help to prevent damage. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts. Additionally, the unit is producible in design variations, and a prototype is available.

The inventors described the invention design. “Our design offers a simple way to secure a fishing rod.”

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-SAH-1022, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp





