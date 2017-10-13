ITC Named a Finalist for Digital Service Provider in the Inaugural Insurance Business Awards

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Insurance Technologies Corporation (ITC), a provider of websites, agency marketing, comparative rating and management software and services, announced today it is a finalist in the Readers’ Choice Award for Best Digital Service Provider in the 2017 Insurance Business Awards America.

Readers of Insurance Business America voted to select finalists in 23 categories for the inaugural awards. A panel of industry experts will select the winners.

“The finalists are the best of the best,” said Tim Duce, Insurance Business Magazine CEO. “They demonstrate the resilience, innovation and sheer management smarts it takes to build a thriving business today. Success stories like theirs are the lifeblood of the insurance industry.”

Winners for the inaugural Insurance Business Awards America will be announced in an awards ceremony at Chicago’s Navy Pier on November 29, 2017.

“We’re thrilled to be a finalist for the first-ever Insurance Business Awards” said Laird Rixford, president of ITC. “Thank you to our clients for their support and the ITC tribe for working hard to make our products the best they can be so we can help the independent agent and broker channel succeed and grow.”

For the full list of finalists and more information on the awards, visit Insurance Business Awards America.

About ITC

Insurance Technologies Corporation (ITC), founded in 1983, is a leading provider of agency marketing, rating and management software and services to the insurance industry, including independent agents and insurance carriers. Headquartered in Carrollton, Texas, ITC helps its customers across the United States grow their businesses and become more efficient through the philosophy of providing quality software and services. Currently, ITC serves more than 200 insurance companies and more than 6,000 agencies. For more information, visit us online at GetITC.com or follow us on Twitter.

About Insurance Business Awards America

The inaugural Insurance Business Awards America is one of a series of international insurance events. The first U.S. event will be held in Chicago and will bring together industry leaders to celebrate excellence in the insurance industry and is designed to recognize individuals, teams and companies for their outstanding achievements and contributions to the field. For more information, visit http://www.insurancebusinessawards.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14800376.htm