Lightspeed Systems Releases Survey Results on Cyberbullying in K-12 Schools

K-12 IT professionals and parents reveal trends in technology affecting today’s youth

Ed-tech solution provider Lightspeed Systems has released a new report on cyberbullying to coincide with National Bullying Prevention Month in October.

The study, which surveyed American parents and K-12 school IT professionals, was conducted by Lightspeed Systems to raise awareness of the issue of cyberbullying in schools and how access to technology affects today’s youth.

Lightspeed Systems has built a reputation for providing the technological solutions and features that 21st-century schools need. Lightspeed’s device management, monitoring and filtering solutions are designed to help K-12 school IT teams track and report on student device activity, wherever those devices travel.

In the survey, Lightspeed Systems uncovered trends that indicate a rise in school cyberbullying incidents in schools. 35.3% of IT professionals surveyed say they believe cyberbullying incidents will increase in the 2017-2018 school year compared to the 2016-2017 school year. More than half (55.9%) of those surveyed say that bullying is happening more frequently at their schools than it did just five years ago.

According to survey results, the majority of parents and IT professionals agree that the ultimate responsibility to stop cyberbullying in schools falls upon parents. However, 59.5% of parents said school administration, teachers and school IT staff are responsible for halting incidents of cyberbullying. Many IT professionals (26.5%) said stopping cyberbullying requires a group effort by parents, teachers, other school staff and students. 77% of parents said they have talked with their children about cyberbullying.

Additionally, more than one-quarter of the K-12 IT professionals surveyed say cyberbullying occurs frequently in their schools.

“Helping school IT departments keep children safe in their digital learning journeys is a goal of every solution that Lightspeed Systems develops,” said Lightspeed Systems President and CEO Brian Thomas. “Every school has challenges related to cyberbullying and it’s our objective to provide smart products that keep children safe and on-track while they learn.”

To view the trends in cyberbullying report in full, please visit http://community.lightspeedsystems.com/cyberbullying-report/.

