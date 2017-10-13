Local Young Ladies to Compete for the Miss Louisiana USA and Miss Louisiana Teen USA Crowns

Jefferson, LA — (SBWIRE) — 10/13/2017 — The Miss Louisiana USA 2018 and Miss Louisiana Teen USA 2018 pageants will be held on October 20 and 21, 2017 at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center (JPAC) in Metairie, LA. This is the second year that Jefferson Parish will host this prestigious event. The Jefferson Convention & Visitors Bureau, Inc. (JCVB) welcomes contestants and families to the region.

The pageants are the official state preliminaries to the Miss USA® and Miss Teen USA® Pageants, which are produced by RPM Productions, Inc. a subsidiary of the Miss Universe Organization and parent company, WME | IMG.

The preliminary competition will be held on Friday evening, followed by the final competition on Saturday evening. The pageants will feature contestants between the ages of 14-27, competing in interview, evening gown and swimsuit or active wear competitions. The contestants will be vying for thousands of dollars in scholarships and prizes, as well as the ability to travel the state promoting the pageant and its charitable alliances.

Miss Louisiana USA 2018 will represent the state in the nationally televised production of the Miss USA® Pageant, and Miss Louisiana Teen USA 2018 will represent the state in the Miss Teen USA® Pageant. The state of Louisiana has seen three ladies take home the national titles; Ali Landry was crowned Miss USA in 1996, and Shelley Henning and Katherine Haik were crowned Miss Teen USA® in 2004 and 2015, respectively.

Tickets may be purchased at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center's box office or by calling 877-840-0457. They may also be purchased online at TicketForce.com. Those who cannot attend the live shows may watch the live webcasts both evenings by visiting http://www.pageantslive.com. There is a fee of $20.

About RPM Productions

RPM Productions, Inc. produces the Miss Louisiana USA and Miss Louisiana Teen USA state pageants for the Miss Universe Organization, as well as the state pageants for Alabama, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company has a long history of success, including multiple national winners, under the direction of veteran pageant director, Paula Miles.

